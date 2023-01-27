Dos premios mayores de 100 mil dólares en casinos de Las Vegas
Un par de premios mayores por valor de seis cifras cayeron esta semana en el valle de Las Vegas.
En South Point, Charles ganó 124,747 dólares después de ganar un premio mayor progresivo de Pai Gow con una escalera de color, según la cuenta de Twitter del casino.
There is nothing better than a big win!💸
Congratulations, Charles for hitting the Pai Gow Progressive for $124,747!🎉 pic.twitter.com/NQ4yEqNqtV
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 26, 2023
En Aliante, un visitante que jugaba a 125 dólares la mano ganó 100 mil dólares en video póker tras conseguir una escalera real de tréboles, según la cuenta de Twitter del casino.
Now that's a win!
Help us congratulate this guest on the $100k win! pic.twitter.com/6f5C8u76iA
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 27, 2023
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Boulder Station
Otra inversión de 88 centavos que sale bien.
🥁 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁
BET ➡️ .88 CENTS
WON ➡️ $15,088.49 pic.twitter.com/CVDf85bUDF
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 25, 2023
California
Devolviendo un botín de calidad a Hawai.
CHECK, PLEASE. 💲
Hawai'i showed out this weekend #AtTheCal: this lucky winner from the Islands capped things off Sunday night with a MONSTER BONUS PLAY that netted them $32,944 from a bold $8.80 bet! 👀 pic.twitter.com/T7MMVLBclH
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 24, 2023
Fremont
Una buena suma para el viaje a Ohio.
𝙊-𝙃-𝙄-𝙊 🙌 💰
This lucky winner from the Buckeye State hit the GRAND JACKPOT and took the progressive for every penny and then some, cashing out $12,875.38 for their $1.50 spins! pic.twitter.com/Mrm40nwgPT
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 24, 2023
Main Street Station
¡Hawai’i recupera el liderazgo!
A STAR-SPANGLED 𝕎 🦅
This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a GRAND JACKPOT off a $5 spin, pocketing $12,015.04! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/wOtdG8vxF1
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 24, 2023
Palace Station
Twitter no miente.
When a big bet turns into a big win 😱💰
Bet 👉 $25.00
Jackpot 👉 $17,500 pic.twitter.com/7qtzWJkcR6
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 26, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
Aquí hay un par de ganadores…
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on two magnifique jackpots totaling $49,749.🥂
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/lzpC4DURgW
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 24, 2023
Planet Hollywood
…y dos más.
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $73,250.🤩 #PartyAtPH
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Z9UwT4FzUF
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 24, 2023
Rampart
En realidad, ganar premios mayores es divertido cualquier día de la semana.
Which is the luckiest day of the week? For these winners it was Thursday. Congrats to last night's #winners! 💰 https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#rampartcasino #jackpotwinner #jackpot #vegasweekend #winner #luckywinner #vegaswinner #luckyslot #luckycasino #vegasluck #vegasready #vegas pic.twitter.com/w3eTKbrXew
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) January 20, 2023
Winning is a great feeling! Congrats to our recent jackpot winners! Check out other winners on our website.https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #vegaswinner #vegasluck #lasvegaswinner #jackpot #luckyslot #vegasready #vegasbaby #vegasbound #luckycasino pic.twitter.com/7kbiK4MqA5
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) January 25, 2023
Railroad Pass
Por el buen camino.
HUGE WIN!!!!!! This could be you next! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot #win #blackjack #livecasino #sportsbetting #vegas #pokeronline pic.twitter.com/Ihzld6pIVn
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) January 24, 2023
The Standard Tavern
Celebrando en Centennial Hills.
Sunset Station
El triple de diversión con cuatro ases y un golpe.
A $12,000 JACKPOT! One lucky guest bet $30 and WON. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/GLVoUxJLWF
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 24, 2023
Es una explosión.
Bet ➡️ $2.50
Won ➡️ $10,685
Congrats to our Lightning Link WINNER ⚡ pic.twitter.com/cotOfjDw1L
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 26, 2023
Treasure Island
¡Felicidades a Jodi!
Jodi H just hit the jackpot and won $16,296 on the Medusa Bonus Machine! Congrats!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/Zs4hl7GKxz
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 25, 2023