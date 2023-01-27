Dos premios mayores de 100 mil dólares en casinos de Las Vegas

Charles ganó 124,747 dólares tras conseguir un premio mayor progresivo de Pai Gow en el casino South Point de Las Vegas. (South Point vía Twitter)

Un par de premios mayores por valor de seis cifras cayeron esta semana en el valle de Las Vegas.

En South Point, Charles ganó 124,747 dólares después de ganar un premio mayor progresivo de Pai Gow con una escalera de color, según la cuenta de Twitter del casino.

There is nothing better than a big win!💸 Congratulations, Charles for hitting the Pai Gow Progressive for $124,747!🎉 pic.twitter.com/NQ4yEqNqtV — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 26, 2023

En Aliante, un visitante que jugaba a 125 dólares la mano ganó 100 mil dólares en video póker tras conseguir una escalera real de tréboles, según la cuenta de Twitter del casino.

Now that's a win! Help us congratulate this guest on the $100k win! pic.twitter.com/6f5C8u76iA — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 27, 2023

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Boulder Station

Otra inversión de 88 centavos que sale bien.

🥁 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁

BET ➡️ .88 CENTS

WON ➡️ $15,088.49 pic.twitter.com/CVDf85bUDF — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 25, 2023

California

Devolviendo un botín de calidad a Hawai.

CHECK, PLEASE. 💲 Hawai'i showed out this weekend #AtTheCal: this lucky winner from the Islands capped things off Sunday night with a MONSTER BONUS PLAY that netted them $32,944 from a bold $8.80 bet! 👀 pic.twitter.com/T7MMVLBclH — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 24, 2023

Fremont

Una buena suma para el viaje a Ohio.

𝙊-𝙃-𝙄-𝙊 🙌 💰 This lucky winner from the Buckeye State hit the GRAND JACKPOT and took the progressive for every penny and then some, cashing out $12,875.38 for their $1.50 spins! pic.twitter.com/Mrm40nwgPT — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 24, 2023

Main Street Station

¡Hawai’i recupera el liderazgo!

A STAR-SPANGLED 𝕎 🦅 This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a GRAND JACKPOT off a $5 spin, pocketing $12,015.04! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/wOtdG8vxF1 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 24, 2023

Palace Station

Twitter no miente.

When a big bet turns into a big win 😱💰

Bet 👉 $25.00

Jackpot 👉 $17,500 pic.twitter.com/7qtzWJkcR6 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 26, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Aquí hay un par de ganadores…

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards winners on two magnifique jackpots totaling $49,749.🥂 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/lzpC4DURgW — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 24, 2023

Planet Hollywood

…y dos más.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $73,250.🤩 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Z9UwT4FzUF — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 24, 2023

Rampart

En realidad, ganar premios mayores es divertido cualquier día de la semana.

Railroad Pass

Por el buen camino.

The Standard Tavern

Celebrando en Centennial Hills.

Sunset Station

El triple de diversión con cuatro ases y un golpe.

A $12,000 JACKPOT! One lucky guest bet $30 and WON. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/GLVoUxJLWF — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 24, 2023

Es una explosión.

Bet ➡️ $2.50

Won ➡️ $10,685 Congrats to our Lightning Link WINNER ⚡ pic.twitter.com/cotOfjDw1L — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 26, 2023

Treasure Island

¡Felicidades a Jodi!