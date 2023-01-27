55°F
Escena Local

Dos premios mayores de 100 mil dólares en casinos de Las Vegas

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
enero 27, 2023 - 11:54 am
 
Charles ganó 124,747 dólares tras conseguir un premio mayor progresivo de Pai Gow en el casin ...
Charles ganó 124,747 dólares tras conseguir un premio mayor progresivo de Pai Gow en el casino South Point de Las Vegas. (South Point vía Twitter)
(The Standard Tavern)
(The Standard Tavern)

Un par de premios mayores por valor de seis cifras cayeron esta semana en el valle de Las Vegas.

En South Point, Charles ganó 124,747 dólares después de ganar un premio mayor progresivo de Pai Gow con una escalera de color, según la cuenta de Twitter del casino.

En Aliante, un visitante que jugaba a 125 dólares la mano ganó 100 mil dólares en video póker tras conseguir una escalera real de tréboles, según la cuenta de Twitter del casino.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Boulder Station

Otra inversión de 88 centavos que sale bien.

California

Devolviendo un botín de calidad a Hawai.

Fremont

Una buena suma para el viaje a Ohio.

Main Street Station

¡Hawai’i recupera el liderazgo!

Palace Station

Twitter no miente.

Paris Las Vegas

Aquí hay un par de ganadores…

Planet Hollywood

…y dos más.

Rampart

En realidad, ganar premios mayores es divertido cualquier día de la semana.

Railroad Pass

Por el buen camino.

The Standard Tavern

Celebrando en Centennial Hills.

Sunset Station

El triple de diversión con cuatro ases y un golpe.

Es una explosión.

Treasure Island

¡Felicidades a Jodi!

LO ÚLTIMO
 
MSG Sphere presentará al menos 4 superestrellas
Por John Katsilometes · / RJ

El director ejecutivo de The MSG Sphere subió al escenario el lunes por la mañana en Preview Las Vegas, en el West Hall del Las Vegas Convention Center. Preview es el pronóstico económico anual de la Cámara de Las Vegas y la conferencia sobre el estado de la región del sur de Nevada.

El director musical Donato Cabrera dirige Las Vegas Philharmonic el sábado 7 de septiembre de ...
Donato Cabrera abandona Las Vegas Philharmonic
Por John Katsilometes ∙ / RJ

Donato Cabrera ha pasado más tiempo al frente de Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) que nadie en los 25 años de historia de la sinfónica. Tras una década empuñando la batuta, el aventurero director musical se despide.

Adele en la noche de apertura de "Weekends With Adele" en Colosseum de Caesars Palace el vierne ...
Los secretos de los asientos de Adele en Caesars Palace
Por John Katsilometes ∙ / RJ

Algunos medios de comunicación internacionales pusieron en evidencia los esfuerzos de Caesars Palace para llenar los lugares de los espectáculos “Weekends With Adele” en Colosseum.

