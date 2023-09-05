Premio mayor de 541 mil dólares en un juego de mesa de un casino del Strip de Las Vegas
El premio del fin de semana del Día del Trabajo se sumó a varios premios mayores recientes en todo el valle de Las Vegas.
Puede que alguien no tenga que trabajar más.
Según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment, un jugador ganó 541,825 dólares tras conseguir un mega premio mayor progresivo en el póker pai gow de Paris Las Vegas.
La mano salió a las 11 p.m. del lunes.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Binion’s
A veces es fácil ser verde.
Three cheers to this lucky guest from New Mexico bet $1.00 and won $13,385.42 playing Green Machine Bingo! 🎉 #binions #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/vmviEgQSBU
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 29, 2023
Gold Coast
Dios bendiga a búfalo.
$5 and a full board later, this lucky winner from Arizona was hollering "BUFFALOOOOOO" all the way to the bank with $11,294 in hand! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/WMNnbnwx45
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 29, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Y 50 dólares más tarde…
Royal Flush JACKPOT!
Bet → $50
WIN → $43,595.40 pic.twitter.com/csCvPtEitj
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 31, 2023
The Orleans
Diversión a lo grande en las tragamonedas.
$5 ➡️ $94,810 🤯
The fortunate guest hit a big winning combo after placing a $5 bet on @IGTNews $1 Denom Triple Hot Ice™ progressive slot machine this past Saturday, August 26th. 💰 pic.twitter.com/H4mwLtKpJ4
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 30, 2023
Palace Station
¿De verdad? ¿No puedes exprimir hasta el último centavo?
We love us a cash pay. Congrats to the lucky guest!
Jackpot: $ 9,999.99 🤑 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/P9qLlqbaz3
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 30, 2023
Rampart
Dollar Storm lidera el grupo.
#
Big wins over the weekend at Rampart Casino! Congrats to all the lucky jackpot winners! https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO #RampartCasino #Jackpot #Winning #LasVegas JackpotWinners pic.twitter.com/Pw9q56mOvd
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) August 29, 2023
Sam’s Town
Gran dólar.
This lucky guest left feeling Happy & Prosperous after winning this $12,902 jackpot off a $1 bet! pic.twitter.com/mVRPEIEHRA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 28, 2023
Triunfando.
Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting 4 4's with a kicker, winning this $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/X5zDC9QjoA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 29, 2023
Sunset Station
Las máquinas echan humo en Henderson.
VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰💰💰
Congratulations to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush & winning a whopping $92,471.40 with a $5 bet 🤑👏😲 pic.twitter.com/nyu7JYM7Tw
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2023
VIDEO POKER JACKPOT ♣️👑♣️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in clubs and winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WwBsqCWgM
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 28, 2023
DRAGON LINK PEACOCK PRINCESS JACKPOT 🐉👸💰
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $19,158.88 with a $10 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/5SNDsNAkaU
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2023
VIDEO POKER DREAM CARD 10 PLAY JACKPOT ♣️ 👑 ♣️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting ten royal flushes in clubs and winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 😮👍 pic.twitter.com/IHXguKuPSg
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2023
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus on Jackpot Carnival & winning $10,607.31 with a $0.75 bet 🤡🎪💲 pic.twitter.com/7zZPynCQth
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2023
The Strat
¡Felicidades, Eileen!
🎉 Big congrats to Eileen for hitting a 6 card straight flush and walking away with a thrilling $18,202 win! 💰🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/6BxvGKwKZb
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 30, 2023
Treasure Island
¡Aplausos para Jesse!
Talk about a winning rhythm! Congrats to Jesse M for striking it big with a $10,744 win on the Dancing Drum machine. Your luck is definitely in tune! 🎶💸
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/hVK9tBihag
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 30, 2023