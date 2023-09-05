Premio mayor de 541 mil dólares en un juego de mesa de un casino del Strip de Las Vegas

Un jugador de juegos de mesa ganó 541,825 dólares el lunes 4 de septiembre de 2023, tras conseguir un mega premio mayor progresivo en el póker pai gow del Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Puede que alguien no tenga que trabajar más.

Según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment, un jugador ganó 541,825 dólares tras conseguir un mega premio mayor progresivo en el póker pai gow de Paris Las Vegas.

La mano salió a las 11 p.m. del lunes.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Binion’s

A veces es fácil ser verde.

Three cheers to this lucky guest from New Mexico bet $1.00 and won $13,385.42 playing Green Machine Bingo! 🎉 #binions #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/vmviEgQSBU — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 29, 2023

Gold Coast

Dios bendiga a búfalo.

$5 and a full board later, this lucky winner from Arizona was hollering "BUFFALOOOOOO" all the way to the bank with $11,294 in hand! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/WMNnbnwx45 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 29, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Y 50 dólares más tarde…

Royal Flush JACKPOT! Bet → $50

WIN → $43,595.40 pic.twitter.com/csCvPtEitj — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 31, 2023

The Orleans

Diversión a lo grande en las tragamonedas.

$5 ➡️ $94,810 🤯 The fortunate guest hit a big winning combo after placing a $5 bet on @IGTNews $1 Denom Triple Hot Ice™ progressive slot machine this past Saturday, August 26th. 💰 pic.twitter.com/H4mwLtKpJ4 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 30, 2023

Palace Station

¿De verdad? ¿No puedes exprimir hasta el último centavo?

We love us a cash pay. Congrats to the lucky guest! Jackpot: $ 9,999.99 🤑 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/P9qLlqbaz3 — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 30, 2023

Rampart

Dollar Storm lidera el grupo.

Sam’s Town

Gran dólar.

This lucky guest left feeling Happy & Prosperous after winning this $12,902 jackpot off a $1 bet! pic.twitter.com/mVRPEIEHRA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 28, 2023

Triunfando.

Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting 4 4's with a kicker, winning this $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/X5zDC9QjoA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 29, 2023

Sunset Station

Las máquinas echan humo en Henderson.

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰💰💰 Congratulations to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush & winning a whopping $92,471.40 with a $5 bet 🤑👏😲 pic.twitter.com/nyu7JYM7Tw — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2023

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT ♣️👑♣️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in clubs and winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WwBsqCWgM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 28, 2023

DRAGON LINK PEACOCK PRINCESS JACKPOT 🐉👸💰 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $19,158.88 with a $10 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/5SNDsNAkaU — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2023

VIDEO POKER DREAM CARD 10 PLAY JACKPOT ♣️ 👑 ♣️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting ten royal flushes in clubs and winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 😮👍 pic.twitter.com/IHXguKuPSg — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2023

Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus on Jackpot Carnival & winning $10,607.31 with a $0.75 bet 🤡🎪💲 pic.twitter.com/7zZPynCQth — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2023

The Strat

¡Felicidades, Eileen!

🎉 Big congrats to Eileen for hitting a 6 card straight flush and walking away with a thrilling $18,202 win! 💰🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/6BxvGKwKZb — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 30, 2023

Treasure Island

¡Aplausos para Jesse!