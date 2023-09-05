82°F
Premio mayor de 541 mil dólares en un juego de mesa de un casino del Strip de Las Vegas

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
septiembre 5, 2023 - 12:24 pm
 
Un jugador de juegos de mesa ganó 541,825 dólares el lunes 4 de septiembre de 2023, tras cons ...
Un jugador de juegos de mesa ganó 541,825 dólares el lunes 4 de septiembre de 2023, tras conseguir un mega premio mayor progresivo en el póker pai gow del Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Puede que alguien no tenga que trabajar más.

Según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment, un jugador ganó 541,825 dólares tras conseguir un mega premio mayor progresivo en el póker pai gow de Paris Las Vegas.

La mano salió a las 11 p.m. del lunes.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Binion’s

A veces es fácil ser verde.

Gold Coast

Dios bendiga a búfalo.

Green Valley Ranch

Y 50 dólares más tarde…

The Orleans

Diversión a lo grande en las tragamonedas.

Palace Station

¿De verdad? ¿No puedes exprimir hasta el último centavo?

Rampart

Dollar Storm lidera el grupo.

Sam’s Town

Gran dólar.

Triunfando.

Sunset Station

Las máquinas echan humo en Henderson.

The Strat

¡Felicidades, Eileen!

Treasure Island

¡Aplausos para Jesse!

