Casino del Strip gana un premio mayor de 242 mil dólares en un juego de mesa
Este premio mayor de seis cifras es uno de los que se han repartido recientemente en el valle de Las Vegas.
Un invitado al Caesars Palace celebró el lunes un aniversario de boda de una manera especial.
El invitado ganó un premio mayor de 242,467 dólares con una escalera real en el póker Ultimate Texas Hold’em, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.
El premio mayor cayó a la 1 a.m.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Fremont
Un buen pedazo de cambio aquí.
Every spin brings the possibility of winning big and that's what this lucky winner did! 💲 💲 pic.twitter.com/VvvtAWf2pH
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 7, 2023
Gold Coast
Una buena inversión de 18 dólares da sus frutos.
LIKE ROYALTY 👑 ♦️
This lucky winner hit for $30K thanks to an incredible $18 hand! pic.twitter.com/G8N4pFeZCf
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 24, 2023
Un trato real, una vez más, es de calidad.
👑👑👑
Some multi-hand poker turned BLOCKBUSTER for this lucky winner, netting $19,286.25 off a $3.75 bet from this ROYAL screen! 💰 pic.twitter.com/fx5HT8BXEZ
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 7, 2023
The Orleans
Dragon Link ataca de nuevo.
FULL BOARD. ☀️
DRAGON LINK delivered for lucky winner to the tune of $17,211.33 off a $10 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/m2BnclM8mv
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 7, 2023
Planet Hollywood
Una variedad de ganadores en el casino del Strip.
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $143,820!🤩 🎉 #PartyAtPH
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/89iQVpfQH0
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) August 8, 2023
South Point
Otro ganador en Ultimate Texas Hold’Em.
Congratulations to this lucky local who hit Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive jackpot with the Royal Flush on the flop for $58,510. She also won an additional $5000 with a $10 bet on the blind! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/X1QES7YYz1
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 7, 2023
Sunset Station
Solo se necesitan 1.76 dólares para ganar.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🥁🥁
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $16,601.23 jackpot with a whopping $1.76 bet! 🤑🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/PczEcGXN45
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 23, 2023