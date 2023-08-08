Casino del Strip gana un premio mayor de 242 mil dólares en un juego de mesa

Un invitado ganó un premio mayor de 242,467 dólares con una escalera real en el póker Ultimate Texas Hold'em el lunes 7 de agosto de 2023, en Caesars Palace de Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un invitado al Caesars Palace celebró el lunes un aniversario de boda de una manera especial.

El invitado ganó un premio mayor de 242,467 dólares con una escalera real en el póker Ultimate Texas Hold’em, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

El premio mayor cayó a la 1 a.m.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Fremont

Un buen pedazo de cambio aquí.

Every spin brings the possibility of winning big and that's what this lucky winner did! 💲 💲 pic.twitter.com/VvvtAWf2pH — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 7, 2023

Gold Coast

Una buena inversión de 18 dólares da sus frutos.

LIKE ROYALTY 👑 ♦️ This lucky winner hit for $30K thanks to an incredible $18 hand! pic.twitter.com/G8N4pFeZCf — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 24, 2023

Un trato real, una vez más, es de calidad.

👑👑👑 Some multi-hand poker turned BLOCKBUSTER for this lucky winner, netting $19,286.25 off a $3.75 bet from this ROYAL screen! 💰 pic.twitter.com/fx5HT8BXEZ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 7, 2023

The Orleans

Dragon Link ataca de nuevo.

FULL BOARD. ☀️ DRAGON LINK delivered for lucky winner to the tune of $17,211.33 off a $10 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/m2BnclM8mv — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 7, 2023

Planet Hollywood

Una variedad de ganadores en el casino del Strip.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $143,820!🤩 🎉 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/89iQVpfQH0 — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) August 8, 2023

South Point

Otro ganador en Ultimate Texas Hold’Em.

Congratulations to this lucky local who hit Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive jackpot with the Royal Flush on the flop for $58,510. She also won an additional $5000 with a $10 bet on the blind! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/X1QES7YYz1 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 7, 2023

Sunset Station

Solo se necesitan 1.76 dólares para ganar.