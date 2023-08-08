93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
heroes
Escena Local

Casino del Strip gana un premio mayor de 242 mil dólares en un juego de mesa

agosto 8, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
Un invitado ganó un premio mayor de 242,467 dólares con una escalera real en el póker Ultima ...
Un invitado ganó un premio mayor de 242,467 dólares con una escalera real en el póker Ultimate Texas Hold'em el lunes 7 de agosto de 2023, en Caesars Palace de Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un invitado al Caesars Palace celebró el lunes un aniversario de boda de una manera especial.

El invitado ganó un premio mayor de 242,467 dólares con una escalera real en el póker Ultimate Texas Hold’em, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

El premio mayor cayó a la 1 a.m.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Fremont

Un buen pedazo de cambio aquí.

Gold Coast

Una buena inversión de 18 dólares da sus frutos.

Un trato real, una vez más, es de calidad.

The Orleans

Dragon Link ataca de nuevo.

Planet Hollywood

Una variedad de ganadores en el casino del Strip.

South Point

Otro ganador en Ultimate Texas Hold’Em.

Sunset Station

Solo se necesitan 1.76 dólares para ganar.

No te pierdas las noticias más relevantes. Síguenos en Facebook.
LO ÚLTIMO
Sphere ilumina el horizonte de Las Vegas, el lunes 31 de julio de 2023, en Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
Reporte: otra legendaria banda de rock pone su atención en Sphere
Por John Katsilometes ∙ / RJ

Al parecer, la legendaria banda de rock The Eagles está en conversaciones con el director ejecutivo de MSG Entertainment Corp, James Dolan, para presentarse en el magnífico y globular recinto.

Un nutrido grupo de personas acudió a la clausura de las Jornadas Villistas. El domingo 30 de ...
“El Centauro del Norte, al frente de sus Dorados fue clave en la revolución”: Margarita Chaidez
Por / RJ en Español

“Todo esto es un sueño, porque desde niño me habían dicho que no dijera quien era mi abuelo, que corría el riesgo de que me pasara algo en México o en los Estados Unidos”, manifestó Raúl Villa Nava, nieto del héroe revolucionario Francisco Villa, al término de las Jornadas Villistas, que acontecieron todos los jueves del mes de julio en la sede del Consulado de México en Las Vegas.

La sensación de la convención este año fue la consolidación de los hongos comestibles, que ...
Imágenes tridimensionales en “CHAMPS Trade Show”
Por / RJ en Español

“Esta es la cuarta ocasión que acudo a esta convención, cada año tienen productos novedosos, en esta oportunidad fueron imágenes tridimensionales de productos relacionados a la industria”, comentó Amparo López, una de las pocas latinas que ha incursionado en las actividades de CHAMPS Trade Show.

Más historias para ti
A la NBA le toca el turno de tener deslumbrantes exhibiciones en Las Vegas Sphere
A la NBA le toca el turno de tener deslumbrantes exhibiciones en Las Vegas Sphere
El Jardín de Bellagio celebra la ‘grandeza de la naturaleza’ – FOTOS
El Jardín de Bellagio celebra la ‘grandeza de la naturaleza’ – FOTOS
Abre un nuevo negocio en el valle para los amantes de los juegos de ritmo
Abre un nuevo negocio en el valle para los amantes de los juegos de ritmo
Un popular artista titular de cartel de Las Vegas se traslada al MGM Grand
Un popular artista titular de cartel de Las Vegas se traslada al MGM Grand
Lady Gaga anuncia fechas de otoño para sus presentaciones en el Strip
Lady Gaga anuncia fechas de otoño para sus presentaciones en el Strip
Premio Mayor de 10.4 mdd de Megabucks cae en casino de North Las Vegas
Premio Mayor de 10.4 mdd de Megabucks cae en casino de North Las Vegas