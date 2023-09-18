Casino del Strip gana un premio mayor de 268 mil dólares en juegos de mesa
Este premio mayor de seis cifras es uno de los muchos que se han ganado recientemente en el valle de Las Vegas.
El domingo no fue tan bueno para los Raiders. Fue mejor para un jugador de póker en el Strip de Las Vegas.
Un jugador ganó un Mega Premio mayor valorado en 268,161 dólares jugando al póker Mississippi Stud en el Flamingo el domingo, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Four Queens
Más diversión en Fremont Street.
What an incredible weekend it was! Congratulations to all of our amazing winners, including one lucky player who hit the jackpot with a $25,000 win! 💸🎉 #fourqueens #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/omC9BaMk9V
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 18, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Una vez más, un gran Twinkie de una apuesta.
Triple Double Bonus Poker JACKPOT!
Big Bet → $105
Big WIN → $47,625 pic.twitter.com/XfqTvCwjmm
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 14, 2023
Rampart
Un afortunado local ganó 44,314 dólares con una apuesta de 25 dólares en una máquina tragamonedas de la línea Luxury.
Y algunos ganadores más del casino del oeste del valle de Las Vegas.
Congratulations to all the lucky jackpot winners at #RampartCasino yesterday! We hope you enjoyed your winnings and had a great time. Wishing you the best of luck in all your future endeavors. https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #RampartCasino #Jackpot #JackpotWinners #JackpotWinner #Vegas pic.twitter.com/JTSBgzzN4a
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 14, 2023
Sam’s Town
Más que ardiente.
This win is definitely 🔥 🔥 $16,135! pic.twitter.com/0hMIT7NHg1
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 13, 2023
Golpe con Lightning: Chica Bonita le da suerte a alguien con un giro de 50 centavos.
Check out this Bonita win! 😍 $11,023 of a $.50 bet!! pic.twitter.com/1C11FWXblX
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 14, 2023
Sunset Station
Los dragones también echan humo aquí.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐲 💸 💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand jackpot bonus & winning $18,022.51 with a $5 bet 👏😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/WKrfpwqXQp
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 14, 2023
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $14,060.49 with a $10 bet 😁👍👍 pic.twitter.com/4w4tayuA2S
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 14, 2023
Treasure Island
¡Enhorabuena, Robert!
Robert F. just turned their luck into a blazing hot $13,041 win on the Ultimate Fire Link machine! 🔥🎰
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/6LYcSxSNG8
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 13, 2023