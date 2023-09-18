91°F
Casino del Strip gana un premio mayor de 268 mil dólares en juegos de mesa

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
septiembre 18, 2023 - 3:49 pm
 
Un jugador ganó un Mega premio mayor valorado en 268,161 dólares jugando al póker Mississipp ...
Un jugador ganó un Mega premio mayor valorado en 268,161 dólares jugando al póker Mississippi Stud en Flamingo Las Vegas el domingo 17 de septiembre de 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)
Un jugador de tragamonedas de Las Vegas ganó 44,314 dólares en una máquina tragamonedas Luxu ...
Un jugador de tragamonedas de Las Vegas ganó 44,314 dólares en una máquina tragamonedas Luxury Line el domingo 10 de septiembre de 2023, en el Casino Rampart de Las Vegas. (Casino Rampart)

El domingo no fue tan bueno para los Raiders. Fue mejor para un jugador de póker en el Strip de Las Vegas.

Un jugador ganó un Mega Premio mayor valorado en 268,161 dólares jugando al póker Mississippi Stud en el Flamingo el domingo, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Four Queens

Más diversión en Fremont Street.

Green Valley Ranch

Una vez más, un gran Twinkie de una apuesta.

Rampart

Un afortunado local ganó 44,314 dólares con una apuesta de 25 dólares en una máquina tragamonedas de la línea Luxury.

Y algunos ganadores más del casino del oeste del valle de Las Vegas.

Sam’s Town

Más que ardiente.

Golpe con Lightning: Chica Bonita le da suerte a alguien con un giro de 50 centavos.

Sunset Station

Los dragones también echan humo aquí.

Treasure Island

¡Enhorabuena, Robert!

LO ÚLTIMO
Los huéspedes caminan a través de Nueva York Nueva York pasado un cartel sobre "dificultades ...
Analista: MGM pierde entre 4.2 y 8.4 mdd al día por el ciberataque
Por Richard N. Velotta ∙ / RJ

Una semana después del ataque, muchos sistemas informáticos siguen sin funcionar, por lo que la empresa no dispone de información actualizada sobre la vuelta a la normalidad de sus operaciones.

Representacion digital del piso del casino del Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas fija la fecha de apertura
Por McKenna Ross ∙ / RJ

La apertura prevista para mediados de diciembre se produce casi dos décadas después de que se presentaran por primera vez los planes del resort del norte del Strip.

¿Quieres comprar un auto nuevo para circular por las concurridas calles y autopistas de Las Ve ...
¿Quieres comprar un auto nuevo? Aquí tienes algunos consejos
Por Sean Hemmersmeier ∙ / RJ

Comprar un auto puede ser un proceso complicado y costoso. Los expertos ofrecen los consejos más recientes para combatir el aumento de los precios y las tasas de interés.

Scott Sibella. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Sibella deja la presidencia de Resorts World Las Vegas
Por Richard N. Velotta ∙ / RJ

Sibella, que pasó ocho años como presidente de MGM Grand antes de incorporarse a Resorts World, fue absuelto en una investigación de la Junta de Control del Juego en febrero.

