Casino del Strip gana un premio mayor de 268 mil dólares en juegos de mesa

Un jugador ganó un Mega premio mayor valorado en 268,161 dólares jugando al póker Mississippi Stud en Flamingo Las Vegas el domingo 17 de septiembre de 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un jugador de tragamonedas de Las Vegas ganó 44,314 dólares en una máquina tragamonedas Luxury Line el domingo 10 de septiembre de 2023, en el Casino Rampart de Las Vegas. (Casino Rampart)

El domingo no fue tan bueno para los Raiders. Fue mejor para un jugador de póker en el Strip de Las Vegas.

Un jugador ganó un Mega Premio mayor valorado en 268,161 dólares jugando al póker Mississippi Stud en el Flamingo el domingo, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Four Queens

Más diversión en Fremont Street.

What an incredible weekend it was! Congratulations to all of our amazing winners, including one lucky player who hit the jackpot with a $25,000 win! 💸🎉 #fourqueens #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/omC9BaMk9V — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 18, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Una vez más, un gran Twinkie de una apuesta.

Triple Double Bonus Poker JACKPOT! Big Bet → $105

Big WIN → $47,625 pic.twitter.com/XfqTvCwjmm — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 14, 2023

Rampart

Un afortunado local ganó 44,314 dólares con una apuesta de 25 dólares en una máquina tragamonedas de la línea Luxury.

Y algunos ganadores más del casino del oeste del valle de Las Vegas.

Congratulations to all the lucky jackpot winners at #RampartCasino yesterday! We hope you enjoyed your winnings and had a great time. Wishing you the best of luck in all your future endeavors. https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #RampartCasino #Jackpot #JackpotWinners #JackpotWinner #Vegas pic.twitter.com/JTSBgzzN4a — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 14, 2023

Sam’s Town

Más que ardiente.

This win is definitely 🔥 🔥 $16,135! pic.twitter.com/0hMIT7NHg1 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 13, 2023

Golpe con Lightning: Chica Bonita le da suerte a alguien con un giro de 50 centavos.

Check out this Bonita win! 😍 $11,023 of a $.50 bet!! pic.twitter.com/1C11FWXblX — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 14, 2023

Sunset Station

Los dragones también echan humo aquí.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐲 💸 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand jackpot bonus & winning $18,022.51 with a $5 bet 👏😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/WKrfpwqXQp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 14, 2023

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $14,060.49 with a $10 bet 😁👍👍 pic.twitter.com/4w4tayuA2S — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 14, 2023

Treasure Island

¡Enhorabuena, Robert!