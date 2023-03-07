56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Cae premio mayor de 341 mil dólares en un juego de mesa del casino Laughlin

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
marzo 7, 2023 - 11:59 am
 
Una cliente ganó 341,831 dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en Mississippi Stud Poker e ...
Una cliente ganó 341,831 dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en Mississippi Stud Poker el pasado fin de semana en Harrah's Laughlin, según reportó el casino en su cuenta de Twitter el lunes 6 de marzo de 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un par de premios mayores de seis cifras fueron ganados en las propiedades de Caesars Entertainment durante el fin de semana.

Megan, de Olympia, Washington, ganó 341,831 dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en Mississippi Stud Poker el pasado fin de semana en Harrah’s Laughlin, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

El domingo, en Caesars Palace, un cliente ganó un premio mayor de 100 mil dólares jugando al video póker, según Caesars.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Binion’s

Lynda Carter está feliz

Boulder Station

Gana el Big Buffalo y el Lightning Link

California

¡Gran brazo de Thomas!

Fremont

¡Así se hace, Susan!

Main Street Station

El trenecito es bueno.

Palace Station

Una buena inversión de 1.76 dólares.

Rampart

Sin doses, no hay problema.

Sam’s Town

Un montón de ganadores en Boulder Highway.

Santa Fe Station

Más diversión con Dancing Drums.

Sunset Station

La escalera real de corazones se paga bien.

Tropicana Laughlin

Otra ganadora en el sur.

Wildfire en Lago Mead

Una vez más, Dancing Drums.

No te pierdas las noticias más relevantes. Síguenos en Facebook.
LO ÚLTIMO
Una casa en venta en Laredo Street en Las Vegas, martes, 29 de noviembre de 2022. (Rachel Aston ...
Las ventas de viviendas en Las Vegas subieron rápidamente en febrero
Por Eli Segall ∙ / RJ

Las ventas de viviendas en el sur de Nevada aumentaron el mes pasado, pero el mercado en general todavía se está moviendo mucho más lento de lo que lo hizo hace un año, según muestra un nuevo reporte.

Darryl Fujihara, de Las Vegas, fuma mientras juega en The Plaza, el jueves 2 de marzo de 2023, ...
La prohibición de fumar en los casinos de Nevada no es probable mientras otros se lo plantean
Por McKenna Ross ∙ / RJ

El proyecto de ley del grupo para prohibir fumar dentro de los casinos cuenta con más de 24 copatrocinadores, y el jueves está prevista otra audiencia ante un panel de la Asamblea estatal. El gobernador de Nueva Jersey, Phil Murphy, se ha comprometido a firmar el proyecto de ley si lo aprueba la Legislatura. Este año se están llevando a cabo iniciativas legislativas similares en Rhode Island y Pensilvania.

Más historias para ti
Primer vistazo al nuevo casino del centro de Las Vegas – FOTOS
Primer vistazo al nuevo casino del centro de Las Vegas – FOTOS
Texas Station es ahora un montón de escombros
Texas Station es ahora un montón de escombros
No todos los jefes de casinos de Las Vegas quieren vender o rentar resorts
No todos los jefes de casinos de Las Vegas quieren vender o rentar resorts
Anuncia el resort Durango planes para su zona de alimentos Eat Your Heart Out
Anuncia el resort Durango planes para su zona de alimentos Eat Your Heart Out
Construirán nuevo complejo de apartamentos en Las Vegas Boulevard
Construirán nuevo complejo de apartamentos en Las Vegas Boulevard
Water Street de Henderson recibe su primer hotel
Water Street de Henderson recibe su primer hotel