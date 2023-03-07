Cae premio mayor de 341 mil dólares en un juego de mesa del casino Laughlin

Una cliente ganó 341,831 dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en Mississippi Stud Poker el pasado fin de semana en Harrah's Laughlin, según reportó el casino en su cuenta de Twitter el lunes 6 de marzo de 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un par de premios mayores de seis cifras fueron ganados en las propiedades de Caesars Entertainment durante el fin de semana.

Megan, de Olympia, Washington, ganó 341,831 dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en Mississippi Stud Poker el pasado fin de semana en Harrah’s Laughlin, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

El domingo, en Caesars Palace, un cliente ganó un premio mayor de 100 mil dólares jugando al video póker, según Caesars.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Binion’s

Lynda Carter está feliz

Boulder Station

Gana el Big Buffalo y el Lightning Link

BUFFALOOOOOOO JACKPOT 🦬

BET ➡️ $1.00

WON ➡️ $12,455.46 pic.twitter.com/G4AypH0UGt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 3, 2023

LIGHTNING LINK JACKPOT ⚡️

BET 👉 $5.00

WON 👉 $11,089.43 pic.twitter.com/8BGbDj1GAj — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 6, 2023

California

¡Gran brazo de Thomas!

🔥🎲 GOLDEN ARM ALERT 🎲🔥 Thomas got his jacket and immortalized himself in CAL LEGEND with a massive 80 MINUTE turn at the table! pic.twitter.com/A4wSacnuvo — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 4, 2023

Fremont

¡Así se hace, Susan!

Well, that's certainly one way to celebrate Texas Independence Day! 🤠 Susan did her Lone Star State proud this past Thursday with this incredible $10,137.59 handpay from SAVANNA LION, all while betting $1.50 per spin! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xHgEXkEkL8 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 4, 2023

Main Street Station

El trenecito es bueno.

With handpays like this, it's easy to be LUXURIOUS! 🤑 This lucky Nevada local pulled out of the Station with $10,001.25 when they hit the BONUS feature off a $25 spin. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/xJ4gAxqJaj — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 4, 2023

Palace Station

Una buena inversión de 1.76 dólares.

FORTUNE AGE DELUXE JACKPOT 🔥

BET 👉 $1.76

WON 👉 $15,000.00 pic.twitter.com/lv9sLz4naa — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 3, 2023

Rampart

Sin doses, no hay problema.

Sam’s Town

Un montón de ganadores en Boulder Highway.

This lucky guest hit the Dancing Drums Grand Progressive off an $8.80 bet, taking home a whopping $11,109.72‼️ pic.twitter.com/3bs39jx5Ua — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 1, 2023

🐖 This lucky guest cracked the Piggy Bank betting just $.50 to shake out this $12,712.04 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bTNTPCSP63 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 3, 2023

🐲 This guest was the lucky winner of a Dragon Link progressive in the amount of 10,892.98! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/r5asjN8AFj — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 4, 2023

Santa Fe Station

Más diversión con Dancing Drums.

.88 bet, $27,381 win! Congrats to this Boarding Pass holder who hit a nice Dancing Drums progressive. pic.twitter.com/mZKYHFSEFU — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 6, 2023

Sunset Station

La escalera real de corazones se paga bien.

A ROYAL FLUSH! Congrats to our lucky guest! 🎰💰

Bet: $25

Won: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xeSMm3KEMU — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 4, 2023

Tropicana Laughlin

Otra ganadora en el sur.

Congratulations to this guest who won $16,043 😍 🤩 🤑

We love to see our guests win big!!! Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/CBg7kbBpu5 — Tropicana Laughlin (@TropLaughlin) March 6, 2023

Wildfire en Lago Mead

Una vez más, Dancing Drums.