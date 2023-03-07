Cae premio mayor de 341 mil dólares en un juego de mesa del casino Laughlin
Un par de premios mayores de seis cifras fueron ganados en las propiedades de Caesars Entertainment durante el fin de semana.
Megan, de Olympia, Washington, ganó 341,831 dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en Mississippi Stud Poker el pasado fin de semana en Harrah’s Laughlin, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.
El domingo, en Caesars Palace, un cliente ganó un premio mayor de 100 mil dólares jugando al video póker, según Caesars.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Binion’s
Lynda Carter está feliz
Congratulations to the Lucky Winner for hitting an Awesome $14,95.74 jackpot.#moneymonday #fremontstreetexpirence #jackpots pic.twitter.com/eZTSXTUwiY
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 6, 2023
Boulder Station
Gana el Big Buffalo y el Lightning Link
BUFFALOOOOOOO JACKPOT 🦬
BET ➡️ $1.00
WON ➡️ $12,455.46 pic.twitter.com/G4AypH0UGt
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 3, 2023
LIGHTNING LINK JACKPOT ⚡️
BET 👉 $5.00
WON 👉 $11,089.43 pic.twitter.com/8BGbDj1GAj
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 6, 2023
California
¡Gran brazo de Thomas!
🔥🎲 GOLDEN ARM ALERT 🎲🔥
Thomas got his jacket and immortalized himself in CAL LEGEND with a massive 80 MINUTE turn at the table! pic.twitter.com/A4wSacnuvo
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 4, 2023
Fremont
¡Así se hace, Susan!
Well, that's certainly one way to celebrate Texas Independence Day! 🤠
Susan did her Lone Star State proud this past Thursday with this incredible $10,137.59 handpay from SAVANNA LION, all while betting $1.50 per spin! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xHgEXkEkL8
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 4, 2023
Main Street Station
El trenecito es bueno.
With handpays like this, it's easy to be LUXURIOUS! 🤑
This lucky Nevada local pulled out of the Station with $10,001.25 when they hit the BONUS feature off a $25 spin. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/xJ4gAxqJaj
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 4, 2023
Palace Station
Una buena inversión de 1.76 dólares.
FORTUNE AGE DELUXE JACKPOT 🔥
BET 👉 $1.76
WON 👉 $15,000.00 pic.twitter.com/lv9sLz4naa
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 3, 2023
Rampart
Sin doses, no hay problema.
Good Morning! Congratulation to this player on winning $40K today! We hope your day will be as full of good fortune as this lucky player's. https://t.co/bQaazsuljy#jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckycasino #vegaswinner #lasvegaswinner #vegasjackpot #vegasweekend #vegasbound pic.twitter.com/ERQG2WwQAj
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 2, 2023
Sam’s Town
Un montón de ganadores en Boulder Highway.
This lucky guest hit the Dancing Drums Grand Progressive off an $8.80 bet, taking home a whopping $11,109.72‼️ pic.twitter.com/3bs39jx5Ua
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 1, 2023
🅰🅲🅴🆂 🅰🅻🅻 🅾🆅🅴🆁 🆃🅷🅴 🅿🅻🅰🅲🅴! pic.twitter.com/ChcK8iIKVa
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 2, 2023
🐖 This lucky guest cracked the Piggy Bank betting just $.50 to shake out this $12,712.04 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bTNTPCSP63
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 3, 2023
🐲 This guest was the lucky winner of a Dragon Link progressive in the amount of 10,892.98! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/r5asjN8AFj
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 4, 2023
Santa Fe Station
Más diversión con Dancing Drums.
.88 bet, $27,381 win!
Congrats to this Boarding Pass holder who hit a nice Dancing Drums progressive. pic.twitter.com/mZKYHFSEFU
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 6, 2023
Sunset Station
La escalera real de corazones se paga bien.
A ROYAL FLUSH! Congrats to our lucky guest! 🎰💰
Bet: $25
Won: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xeSMm3KEMU
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 4, 2023
Tropicana Laughlin
Otra ganadora en el sur.
Congratulations to this guest who won $16,043 😍 🤩 🤑
We love to see our guests win big!!!
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/CBg7kbBpu5
— Tropicana Laughlin (@TropLaughlin) March 6, 2023
Wildfire en Lago Mead
Una vez más, Dancing Drums.
A lucky guest left our Lake Mead location feeling quite prosperous after hitting the Grand jackpot on Dancing Drums $12,362.77. Congrats to the big winner! pic.twitter.com/8JuX0zu3J3
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 3, 2023