Cae premio mayor de 1.1 mdd en las tragamonedas de casino del centro de LV
El premio de siete cifras fue uno de los varios premios mayores cobrados recientemente en los casinos del valle de Las Vegas.
Un visitante de Hawái disfrutó de su fin de semana de Pascua en el centro de Las Vegas.
Jugando 10 dólares por tirada, el invitado ganó un premio mayor progresivo de 1,172,262 dólares el sábado en una máquina IGT Wheel of Fortune en el California, según un portavoz de Boyd Gaming.
Doblete en el Caesars
El sábado fue un gran día para dos jugadores en el Caesars Palace. Un afortunado cliente se llevó un premio mayor de las tragamonedas valorado en 150 mil dólares, y otro ganó un premio mayor de las tragamonedas valorado en 125 mil dólares.
Gran victoria en M Resort
Un jugador de video póker solo necesitaba la sota de corazones para ganar 100 mil dólares.
$100,000 JACKPOT WIN!!! 🎰 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mSsvvQiAGy
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) April 1, 2024
Otros ganadores en el valle de Las Vegas
Binion’s
The jackpots at Binion’s this week were no joke! 💵 Congrats to the lucky winners who took home jackpots last week! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #jackpots pic.twitter.com/izseeJDANB
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 1, 2024
Boulder Station
Más premios de calidad en la autopista.
🃏Deuces Wild🃏
Bet: $25
Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/BIUAv5gQEm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 29, 2024
♣️ Reversible Royal♣️
Bet: $1.25
Win: $29,875.75 pic.twitter.com/rPhnSEEtTz
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 31, 2024
❤️Poker Deluxe❤️
Bet: $25
Win: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/OIA9olSESm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 31, 2024
California
Un premio mayor de Buffalo marca el ritmo.
________⭐Jackpot Galore⭐________
Congratulations to all of these lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/Do0vGWMfpd
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 30, 2024
Cannery
Un botín de 12 mil dólares.
Celebrating an amazing $12k victory! Hats off to the lucky guest 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/NM0a2mb2Sa
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 31, 2024
Gold Coast
¡Así se hace, Michael!
GOING BIG AT GOLD COAST 🤑
Michael scored this $65,021 handpay off of a bold $12.50 spin on High Limit's DRAGON LINK! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/2uYqiCtoNd
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 30, 2024
Four Queens
Felicidades a estos ganadores.
Happy #MoneyMonday 💸 congrats to Pamela, Carlos and the other lucky player who each took home a huge jackpot! 🎰 #lasvegas #fourqueens #dtlv #jackpot pic.twitter.com/E5lMJcQzVJ
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 1, 2024
Fremont
Otro cuarteto feliz.
Sky's the limit for our jackpot winners!🚀 Congratulations to these lucky guests.💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/EkJkT7k8cf
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 29, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
La gran apuesta da sus frutos.
Top Dollar Jackpot!
Big Bet → $100
Big WIN → $50,000 pic.twitter.com/mZiZC7R8YU
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 30, 2024
Main Street Station
Gran botín en Dancing Drums.
The rhythm hit just right and this lucky guest danced their way to a $30,000 jackpot!!! Congratulations! 🥁💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/XqTMBHrupZ
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 29, 2024
The Orleans
El giro de dos dólares da sus frutos.
A $2 spin delivered a DUO FU DUO CAI JACKPOT! 💰
$14,888.93 for this lucky Las Vegas local 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zaz9xobydW
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 30, 2024
Sam’s Town
This lucky guest had a $1 progressive bet when the winning hand showed paying $16,159! He also had 2 bonus bets that paid a total of another $5,500.
The guest who wished to remain anonymous was here visiting from California. pic.twitter.com/6KCo5TVkMj
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 1, 2024
South Point
¡BUFFALO!
🎉🎰 BUFFALO! 🎰🎉
Congratulations to our lucky guest on scoring an electrifying win of $60,750.00! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wh7V0Sj0U1
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 30, 2024
Suncoast
Siempre de la mejor manera.
💲 DEALT!! 💲 pic.twitter.com/WF4W8yGPyT
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 31, 2024
Toscana
¡Hurra, Bernadette!
Congratulations to Bernadette, another lucky local, taking home $11K+! 🎉
Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV #DavinciRewards pic.twitter.com/OdxTp7TJrW
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) March 31, 2024
Si tú o un ser querido están luchando con problemas de juego o adicción al juego de azar, la ayuda está disponible llamando al 1-800-GAMBLER. La Línea Nacional de Ayuda para Problemas con el Juego de Azar ofrece servicios de llamadas, mensajes de texto y chat 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana, 365 días al año. Si tú o un ser querido están en crisis, llama al 911 o al 988.