Cae premio mayor de 1.1 mdd en las tragamonedas de casino del centro de LV

Un visitante de Hawái disfrutó de su fin de semana de Pascua en el centro de Las Vegas.

Jugando 10 dólares por tirada, el invitado ganó un premio mayor progresivo de 1,172,262 dólares el sábado en una máquina IGT Wheel of Fortune en el California, según un portavoz de Boyd Gaming.

Doblete en el Caesars

El sábado fue un gran día para dos jugadores en el Caesars Palace. Un afortunado cliente se llevó un premio mayor de las tragamonedas valorado en 150 mil dólares, y otro ganó un premio mayor de las tragamonedas valorado en 125 mil dólares.

Gran victoria en M Resort

Un jugador de video póker solo necesitaba la sota de corazones para ganar 100 mil dólares.

Otros ganadores en el valle de Las Vegas

Binion’s

The jackpots at Binion's this week were no joke! Congrats to the lucky winners who took home jackpots last week!

Boulder Station

Más premios de calidad en la autopista.

California

Un premio mayor de Buffalo marca el ritmo.

Congratulations to all of these lucky winners!

Cannery

Un botín de 12 mil dólares.

Celebrating an amazing $12k victory! Hats off to the lucky guest

Gold Coast

¡Así se hace, Michael!

Michael scored this $65,021 handpay off of a bold $12.50 spin on High Limit's DRAGON LINK!

Four Queens

Felicidades a estos ganadores.

Happy #MoneyMonday congrats to Pamela, Carlos and the other lucky player who each took home a huge jackpot!

Fremont

Otro cuarteto feliz.

Sky's the limit for our jackpot winners! Congratulations to these lucky guests.

Green Valley Ranch

La gran apuesta da sus frutos.

Main Street Station

Gran botín en Dancing Drums.

The rhythm hit just right and this lucky guest danced their way to a $30,000 jackpot!!! Congratulations!

The Orleans

El giro de dos dólares da sus frutos.

Sam’s Town

This lucky guest had a $1 progressive bet when the winning hand showed paying $16,159! He also had 2 bonus bets that paid a total of another $5,500.

The guest who wished to remain anonymous was here visiting from California.

