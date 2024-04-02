74°F
Cae premio mayor de 1.1 mdd en las tragamonedas de casino del centro de LV

Por / Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español
abril 2, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

Un visitante de Hawái disfrutó de su fin de semana de Pascua en el centro de Las Vegas.

Jugando 10 dólares por tirada, el invitado ganó un premio mayor progresivo de 1,172,262 dólares el sábado en una máquina IGT Wheel of Fortune en el California, según un portavoz de Boyd Gaming.

Doblete en el Caesars

El sábado fue un gran día para dos jugadores en el Caesars Palace. Un afortunado cliente se llevó un premio mayor de las tragamonedas valorado en 150 mil dólares, y otro ganó un premio mayor de las tragamonedas valorado en 125 mil dólares.

Gran victoria en M Resort

Un jugador de video póker solo necesitaba la sota de corazones para ganar 100 mil dólares.

Otros ganadores en el valle de Las Vegas

Binion’s

Boulder Station

Más premios de calidad en la autopista.

California

Un premio mayor de Buffalo marca el ritmo.

Cannery

Un botín de 12 mil dólares.

Gold Coast

¡Así se hace, Michael!

Four Queens

Felicidades a estos ganadores.

Fremont

Otro cuarteto feliz.

Green Valley Ranch

La gran apuesta da sus frutos.

Main Street Station

Gran botín en Dancing Drums.

The Orleans

El giro de dos dólares da sus frutos.

Sam’s Town

South Point

¡BUFFALO!

Suncoast

Siempre de la mejor manera.

Toscana

¡Hurra, Bernadette!

Si tú o un ser querido están luchando con problemas de juego o adicción al juego de azar, la ayuda está disponible llamando al 1-800-GAMBLER. La Línea Nacional de Ayuda para Problemas con el Juego de Azar ofrece servicios de llamadas, mensajes de texto y chat 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana, 365 días al año. Si tú o un ser querido están en crisis, llama al 911 o al 988.

