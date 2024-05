La NHL estrena el especial ‘Stanley Pup’

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)