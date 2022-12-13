52°F
Un premio mayor de 337 mil dólares en un juego de mesa en el centro de Las Vegas

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
diciembre 13, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
El visitante hawaiano John A. se llevó un premio mayor de 337,654 dólares el jueves 8 de dici ...
El visitante hawaiano John A. se llevó un premio mayor de 337,654 dólares el jueves 8 de diciembre de 2022 en el California de Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Los premios mayores del póker Pai Gow han un éxito para una empresa de juego recientemente.

El visitante hawaiano John A. ganó un premio mayor de 337,654 dólares el jueves en el California, según un portavoz de Boyd Gaming. La mano ganadora fue una escalera de color de siete cartas (del cuatro al diez de espadas con un comodín).

Es la tercera vez que se gana un premio mayor de póker pai gow en un establecimiento de Boyd en el plazo de tres semanas, tras los dos recientes premios mayores de 152,768 dólares y 87,535 dólares en el Gold Coast, el 23 de noviembre y el 1° de diciembre, según el portavoz.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Drew Brees no resultó herido en este Dollar Storm

Binion’s

¡Waymon se vuelve salvaje!

Boulder Station

Una buena inversión de 1.76 dólares.

Mayor inversión, mayor pago.

California

A tope con el keno.

Cannery

Encerrado en esta victoria.

Y más candados.

Fremont

Jeremie disfruta de la vida nocturna.

Gold Coast

A contracorriente.

Main Street Station

¡Un triunfo endiablado!

The Orleans

El keno por un boleto sigue siendo un clásico.

Oyo

El exquarterback de los Saints tampoco se hizo daño aquí.

¡Felicitaciones a Amparo!

Palace Station

Gran anotación por 12 dólares…

…y otra por 1.76 dólares.

Brees no se estampó aquí, tampoco.

Paris Las Vegas

Repartiendo la riqueza.

Sam’s Town

La primera fila de los segundos 40 números anota.

Santa Fe Station

Rumbo al gran baile.

Silverton

¡Así se hace, Antonio!

The Strat

¡Felicidades Alberto, William y Debra!

South Point

¡Gran victoria de David!

Suncoast

Feliz y próspero aquí…

Sunset Station

… y allí.

Entonces Genghis Khan aparece de nuevo.

Treasure Island

¡Así se hace, Andrew!

Wildfire

Otra buena inversión de 25 dólares.

