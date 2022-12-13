Un premio mayor de 337 mil dólares en un juego de mesa en el centro de Las Vegas

El visitante hawaiano John A. se llevó un premio mayor de 337,654 dólares el jueves 8 de diciembre de 2022 en el California de Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Los premios mayores del póker Pai Gow han un éxito para una empresa de juego recientemente.

El visitante hawaiano John A. ganó un premio mayor de 337,654 dólares el jueves en el California, según un portavoz de Boyd Gaming. La mano ganadora fue una escalera de color de siete cartas (del cuatro al diez de espadas con un comodín).

Es la tercera vez que se gana un premio mayor de póker pai gow en un establecimiento de Boyd en el plazo de tres semanas, tras los dos recientes premios mayores de 152,768 dólares y 87,535 dólares en el Gold Coast, el 23 de noviembre y el 1° de diciembre, según el portavoz.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Drew Brees no resultó herido en este Dollar Storm

Looks like it's raining money after this guest scored a win on Dollar Storm! Congrats on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/Hh0SivCwJu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 10, 2022

Binion’s

¡Waymon se vuelve salvaje!

A huge congrats to our big winner from the weekend, Waymon. He hit 3 huge jackpots, $10,800 (twice) and $6,750! 💰 $5 TRIPLE RED HOT 777’S WERE ON FIRE!🔥 #moneymonday #binions #binionscasino #lasvegascasino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/DF7Ul0UPgF — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 12, 2022

Boulder Station

Una buena inversión de 1.76 dólares.

$15,105.22 JACKPOT on Prosperity Link! 😱💰

A lucky player bet $1.76 and hit a big win! pic.twitter.com/lkLuo2qMFT — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 9, 2022

Mayor inversión, mayor pago.

🥁 DANCING DRUMS GIANT JACKPOT 🥁

Bet 👉 $8.80

Win 👉 $40,120.15 pic.twitter.com/GHYlrxfBNr — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 12, 2022

California

A tope con el keno.

WHOA. 👀 This lucky local sure scored with this 9/9 hit, turning $2.50 down into $20K out the door! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/DsuPb8HACC — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 13, 2022

Cannery

Encerrado en esta victoria.

Looks like this guest "locked" in a big win on Lock it Link! Congrats on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/9HwRrP0s0g — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 9, 2022

Y más candados.

Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/7hSc2NSwv5 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 11, 2022

Fremont

Jeremie disfruta de la vida nocturna.

What do you get when you mix $15 spins and some late night 🔴 ⚪ 🔵 ? For Jeremie from Hawai'i, it was a WHOPPER $50,000 payout! pic.twitter.com/dk3XMaLaU0 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 13, 2022

Gold Coast

A contracorriente.

These dollars went a long way! Congratulations to these winners who each won over $15,000 on bets of $1 or less during their recent trips to Gold Coast! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/V7Y46zXwWf — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 12, 2022

Main Street Station

¡Un triunfo endiablado!

CUE THE MUSIC! You know the song… 🐼 Congratulations to this lucky winner from Utah who landed this $12,800.66 handpay off a $4.00 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fV3fp3m7Ok — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 13, 2022

The Orleans

El keno por un boleto sigue siendo un clásico.

That feeling when you pick seven numbers at live Keno and hit all seven to win $10,000! Congratulations to this lucky winner who won BIG during their recent trip to our Keno Lounge! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/rRxt3BExoB — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) December 12, 2022

Oyo

El exquarterback de los Saints tampoco se hizo daño aquí.

Hollie G. is #LivingTheGoodLife at lightning speed! Congrats on winning the $13,230.60 jackpot! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kJEeP2jNk0 — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 8, 2022

¡Felicitaciones a Amparo!

Things are heating up on the casino floor! Congrats to Amparo A. who hit a $11,920 jackpot on Wicked Wheel. #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/UtkWHKJ1PD — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 10, 2022

Palace Station

Gran anotación por 12 dólares…

When a big bet turns into a big jackpot! 😱🎰

Bet 👉 $12.00

Win 👉 $28,084 pic.twitter.com/z2OLGFuZOO — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 7, 2022

…y otra por 1.76 dólares.

$14,736.58 JACKPOT ON 88 FORTUNES! 🤩🚨

Bet: $1.76 pic.twitter.com/MhJVMWhi27 — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 12, 2022

Brees no se estampó aquí, tampoco.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨

BET 👉 $4.50

WIN 👉 $18,052.92 pic.twitter.com/crfH5w901s — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 9, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Repartiendo la riqueza.

It was a winning week for our #ForeverInParis @CaesarsRewards guests.✨ Congratulations to the guests from last week with jackpots totaling $128,575. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Kbxtqf4mMn — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) December 13, 2022

Sam’s Town

La primera fila de los segundos 40 números anota.

Hey Keno fans, check out this awesome win! pic.twitter.com/7Z5fMaci00 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 7, 2022

Santa Fe Station

Rumbo al gran baile.

Weekend Win! Congrats to this Boarding Pass holder who hit a $25,777 jackpot on Dancing Drums over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/TARHXg0zVX — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 13, 2022

Silverton

¡Así se hace, Antonio!

Guess who’s $11,367.95 richer? 💸 Antonio of Las Vegas, who was playing Wolf Run Grand, a penny slot machine here at #SilvertonCasino 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xPMDDYqAgp — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) December 7, 2022

The Strat

¡Felicidades Alberto, William y Debra!

A sweet sweet win! 🤑 Alberto won $41,445.53 on the $1 and $5 progressive jackpots this afternoon. Help us congratulate him! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6HHPPWDm5J — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) December 9, 2022

Let's give a round of applause to our new winners! 👏 🤑 Congratulations to William for winning $24,000 and Debra for winning $10,000! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YNNvoosf6p — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) December 12, 2022

South Point

¡Gran victoria de David!

Spin and win! 🎰 Las Vegas local hit the Ultimate Fire Link Mega Progressive Jackpot on $0.02 taking home $51,871.52! Congratulations David!🎉 pic.twitter.com/WAJrNLI9s3 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 12, 2022

Suncoast

Feliz y próspero aquí…

That feeling you get when your $1.50 turns into an $11,350.01 payout! pic.twitter.com/o5QMXLnZmX — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 9, 2022

Sunset Station

… y allí.

JACKPOT ALERT

Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $16,006 jackpot from a $10 bet playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/QA4GNLT2sc — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 12, 2022

Entonces Genghis Khan aparece de nuevo.

Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $13,477 jackpot from a $10 bet playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/LTRf7dPgyL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 8, 2022

Treasure Island

¡Así se hace, Andrew!

We’re happy to see our #WinnerWednesday players win! Congratulations to Andrew F. for hitting a jackpot worth $10,019! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/5i3f58ID2E — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) December 7, 2022

Wildfire

Otra buena inversión de 25 dólares.