$450 mil en premios mayores ganados en casinos del Strip durante el fin de semana

Por Tony García · Las Vegas Review-Journal
enero 17, 2023 - 10:18 am
 
Gabriel Moreno ganó un premio mayor progresivo en Three Card Poker en Paris Las Vegas el sába ...
Gabriel Moreno ganó un premio mayor progresivo en Three Card Poker en Paris Las Vegas el sábado 14 de enero. (Caesars Entertainment)
Caesars Palace vio un premio mayor de $119 mil en una máquina tragamonedas el domingo 15 de en ...
Caesars Palace vio un premio mayor de $119 mil en una máquina tragamonedas el domingo 15 de enero. (Caesars Entertainment)

Tres casinos del Strip vieron premios mayores por un total de 450 mil dólares este pasado fin de semana.

En Paris Las Vegas, un jugador ganó el sábado 199,281.40 dólares en un premio mayor progresivo de póquer de tres cartas. El domingo, Harrah’s ganó un premio mayor de 130,831 dólares por una escalera de seis cartas en Luv Suits Poker.

El tercer premio mayor del fin de semana, por valor de 119 mil dólares, tocó en el Caesars Palace el domingo en una máquina tragamonedas.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas:

Aliante

Enhorabuena a los ganadores del norte.

Binion’s

¡Bien hecho, Matthew!

Boulder Station

Un 8 da en el clavo.

Un rayo con ritmo… un buen ritmo, no de los que hacen perder.

Four Queens

“¡OOOOk-lahoma, donde el viento vuela el dolor!”

Gold Coast

Muchos premios mayores repartidos.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Un trío de ganadores celebra.

Palace Station

A partir de una inversión de 1.50 dólares.

Planet Hollywood

Un par de victorias de calidad se hacen notar.

The Strat

¡Un aplauso para Irma, Lavell y Eric!

Santa Fe Station

En las apuestas deportivas, un dragón sería el favorito pero, en el fondo, estarías apoyando a un panda.

Sunset Station

Ya que la máquina fue educada, esperaremos.

Sigue pensando que Rich Little se está perdiendo una gran promoción cruzada aquí.

Vista aérea del enlace I-15/Tropicana el martes 31 de mayo de 2022, en Las Vegas. Las tripulac ...
Cómo sortear el tráfico relacionado con ‘Dropicana’
Por Mick Akers ∙ / RJ

El martes marcará el comienzo de “Dropicana”, o el inicio de la demolición del puente de Tropicana Avenue vinculado al proyecto de la intersección I-15-Tropicana de 305 millones de dólares.

