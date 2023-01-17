$450 mil en premios mayores ganados en casinos del Strip durante el fin de semana

Gabriel Moreno ganó un premio mayor progresivo en Three Card Poker en Paris Las Vegas el sábado 14 de enero. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Palace vio un premio mayor de $119 mil en una máquina tragamonedas el domingo 15 de enero. (Caesars Entertainment)

Tres casinos del Strip vieron premios mayores por un total de 450 mil dólares este pasado fin de semana.

En Paris Las Vegas, un jugador ganó el sábado 199,281.40 dólares en un premio mayor progresivo de póquer de tres cartas. El domingo, Harrah’s ganó un premio mayor de 130,831 dólares por una escalera de seis cartas en Luv Suits Poker.

El tercer premio mayor del fin de semana, por valor de 119 mil dólares, tocó en el Caesars Palace el domingo en una máquina tragamonedas.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas:

Aliante

Enhorabuena a los ganadores del norte.

Congratulations, Cody on the 11k jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/5PhR02krXx — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 11, 2023

"WINNER!" Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/GkXVVuZ8AH — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 15, 2023

Binion’s

¡Bien hecho, Matthew!

Boulder Station

Un 8 da en el clavo.

Everybody loves a Keno jackpot! 🥳

Bet ➡️ $1.00

Win ➡️ $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/m4xt9Sumqt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 11, 2023

Un rayo con ritmo… un buen ritmo, no de los que hacen perder.

🥁 Dancing Drums Jackpot 🥁

Bet ➡️ $1.76

Win ➡️ $26,104.78 pic.twitter.com/1162wfB2yJ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 16, 2023

Lightning Link WIN! ⚡️💰

Bet ➡️ $1.50

Jackpot ➡️ $10,782.93 pic.twitter.com/2Pfntx7NaC — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 14, 2023

Four Queens

“¡OOOOk-lahoma, donde el viento vuela el dolor!”

Gold Coast

Muchos premios mayores repartidos.

New year, more big wins! 🤑 Congratulations to these lucky guests on their jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/cNXfM0ciPb — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 11, 2023

💰 BIG WINNERS 💰 Congratulations to these Gold Coast guests who finished their recent visits with some big wins! pic.twitter.com/Wp4LCyQhsO — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 16, 2023

Harrah’s Laughlin

Un trío de ganadores celebra.

Our favorite posts! We love celebrating our winners! Congratulations! Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/5XaHJnVZ9F — Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) January 11, 2023

Palace Station

A partir de una inversión de 1.50 dólares.

⚡️ Lightning Link Jackpot ⚡️

Bet: $1.50

Win: $11,314.42 pic.twitter.com/dZ0XVfxCkO — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 10, 2023

Planet Hollywood

Un par de victorias de calidad se hacen notar.

Congratulations to two @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots of $60,000 and $26,400 last week.🤩 💰 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/WqpI1a52yY — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 10, 2023

The Strat

¡Un aplauso para Irma, Lavell y Eric!

Wow! 🤩 It only took Irma 7 minutes to win $10,890.29. 🤑 Help us congratulate our newest winner. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/leQNhtWkFL — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 11, 2023

A two for one win this past weekend! 🤯 Lavell won $15,297 in 3 minutes while Eric won $13,261 in 11 minutes. Help us congratulate our newest winners. 🤑👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rmkjXWtRBi — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 16, 2023

Santa Fe Station

En las apuestas deportivas, un dragón sería el favorito pero, en el fondo, estarías apoyando a un panda.

$15,116 win! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest who hit a Dragons vs. Pandas progressive over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/St8zSSxjgq — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 16, 2023

Sunset Station

Ya que la máquina fue educada, esperaremos.

JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

Bet ➡️ $4.80

Jackpot ➡️ $18,488.58 pic.twitter.com/cIOu9I8tQb — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2023

Sigue pensando que Rich Little se está perdiendo una gran promoción cruzada aquí.