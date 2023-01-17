$450 mil en premios mayores ganados en casinos del Strip durante el fin de semana
Tres casinos del Strip vieron premios mayores por un total de 450 mil dólares este pasado fin de semana.
En Paris Las Vegas, un jugador ganó el sábado 199,281.40 dólares en un premio mayor progresivo de póquer de tres cartas. El domingo, Harrah’s ganó un premio mayor de 130,831 dólares por una escalera de seis cartas en Luv Suits Poker.
El tercer premio mayor del fin de semana, por valor de 119 mil dólares, tocó en el Caesars Palace el domingo en una máquina tragamonedas.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas:
Aliante
Enhorabuena a los ganadores del norte.
Congratulations, Cody on the 11k jackpot win!
January 11, 2023
"WINNER!"
Congrats on the $10k win!
January 15, 2023
Binion’s
¡Bien hecho, Matthew!
Congratulations to the lucky local Matthew who hit an $11,800 #Jackpot playing our Luxury Line slot machine!
January 16, 2023
Boulder Station
Un 8 da en el clavo.
Everybody loves a Keno jackpot! 🥳
Bet ➡️ $1.00
Win ➡️ $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/m4xt9Sumqt
January 11, 2023
Un rayo con ritmo… un buen ritmo, no de los que hacen perder.
🥁 Dancing Drums Jackpot 🥁
Bet ➡️ $1.76
Win ➡️ $26,104.78 pic.twitter.com/1162wfB2yJ
January 16, 2023
Lightning Link WIN! ⚡️💰
Bet ➡️ $1.50
Jackpot ➡️ $10,782.93 pic.twitter.com/2Pfntx7NaC
January 14, 2023
Four Queens
“¡OOOOk-lahoma, donde el viento vuela el dolor!”
Congratulations to a lucky lady from Oklahoma for winning the $10,000 grand #jackpot on the 88 fortune game!
January 16, 2023
Gold Coast
Muchos premios mayores repartidos.
New year, more big wins! 🤑
Congratulations to these lucky guests on their jackpot wins here at Gold Coast!
January 11, 2023
💰 BIG WINNERS 💰
Congratulations to these Gold Coast guests who finished their recent visits with some big wins!
January 16, 2023
Harrah’s Laughlin
Un trío de ganadores celebra.
Our favorite posts! We love celebrating our winners! Congratulations!
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700.
January 11, 2023
Palace Station
A partir de una inversión de 1.50 dólares.
⚡️ Lightning Link Jackpot ⚡️
Bet: $1.50
Win: $11,314.42 pic.twitter.com/dZ0XVfxCkO
January 10, 2023
Planet Hollywood
Un par de victorias de calidad se hacen notar.
Congratulations to two @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots of $60,000 and $26,400 last week.🤩 💰
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
January 10, 2023
The Strat
¡Un aplauso para Irma, Lavell y Eric!
Wow! 🤩 It only took Irma 7 minutes to win $10,890.29. 🤑 Help us congratulate our newest winner. 👏🏽
January 11, 2023
A two for one win this past weekend! 🤯 Lavell won $15,297 in 3 minutes while Eric won $13,261 in 11 minutes. Help us congratulate our newest winners. 🤑👏🏽
January 16, 2023
Santa Fe Station
En las apuestas deportivas, un dragón sería el favorito pero, en el fondo, estarías apoyando a un panda.
$15,116 win!
Congrats to this Santa Fe guest who hit a Dragons vs. Pandas progressive over the weekend.
January 16, 2023
Sunset Station
Ya que la máquina fue educada, esperaremos.
JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
Bet ➡️ $4.80
Jackpot ➡️ $18,488.58 pic.twitter.com/cIOu9I8tQb
January 13, 2023
Sigue pensando que Rich Little se está perdiendo una gran promoción cruzada aquí.
$2.25 bet resulted in a $11,197.85 JACKPOT!
January 16, 2023