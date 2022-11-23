63°F
Jugador gana premio mayor de seis cifras en casino fuera del Strip antes del fin de semana festivo

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
noviembre 23, 2022 - 2:49 pm
 
Un afortunado ganador ganó 103,086.93 dólares en Aliante Hotel + Casino el martes 22 de novie ...
Un afortunado ganador ganó 103,086.93 dólares en Aliante Hotel + Casino el martes 22 de noviembre de 2022. (Cortesía de Boyd Gaming)
El casino-hotel Aliante se ve el martes 26 de abril de 2016, en North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco ...
El casino-hotel Aliante se ve el martes 26 de abril de 2016, en North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Un ganador del premio mayor en Aliante tiene mucho que agradecer esta semana.

Un jugador consiguió un premio mayor de 103,086.93 dólares en una máquina de Dancing Drums el martes. El jugador, que es un cliente habitual de Aliante, hizo una apuesta de 8.80 dólares en la máquina y consiguió un premio mayor.

El jugador habitual había ganado un total de siete mil dólares este mes entre cuatro grandes premios antes de conseguir el premio mayor de seis cifras justo antes del fin de semana Thanksgiving, según un comunicado de prensa de Aliante.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Otra gran victoria de Aliante. Algunos juegos de tragamonedas tienen un nombre muy apropiado.

Binion’s

Gran anotación en Triple Double Diamond, y una propina a Yvette.

California

A los visitantes de Hawai les gusta Cal.

Cannery

¿Cómo saben cuándo es el día de pago?

Fremont

Megabucks, obviamente, está cansado de que Powerball se lleve toda la publicidad.

Gold Coast

Cuatro grandes ganadores aquí.

Main Street Station

¿Roll Tide? ¿War Eagle? ¡Eh, vamos con las felicitaciones!

The Orleans

Así que, esquina superior izquierda. Lo tengo.

Oyo Las Vegas

¡Así se hace, Carole B.!

Plaza

¡Patricia muestra su gran victoria en Dragon Link-Golden Century!

Railroad Pass

Aquí no hay una victoria mítica.

Rampart

Una agrupación ecléctica de ganadores aquí.

Sahara

Stacey lo tiene claro.

Sam’s Town

¡Daniel y Marybeth encontraron una máquina atractiva!

¡Así se hace, April!

Suncoast

Ver es creer.

Gasta un dólar y consigue más.

Westgate

Felicitaciones a los ganadores del torneo de tragamonedas.

