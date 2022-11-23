Jugador gana premio mayor de seis cifras en casino fuera del Strip antes del fin de semana festivo

Un afortunado ganador ganó 103,086.93 dólares en Aliante Hotel + Casino el martes 22 de noviembre de 2022. (Cortesía de Boyd Gaming)

El casino-hotel Aliante se ve el martes 26 de abril de 2016, en North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Un ganador del premio mayor en Aliante tiene mucho que agradecer esta semana.

Un jugador consiguió un premio mayor de 103,086.93 dólares en una máquina de Dancing Drums el martes. El jugador, que es un cliente habitual de Aliante, hizo una apuesta de 8.80 dólares en la máquina y consiguió un premio mayor.

El jugador habitual había ganado un total de siete mil dólares este mes entre cuatro grandes premios antes de conseguir el premio mayor de seis cifras justo antes del fin de semana Thanksgiving, según un comunicado de prensa de Aliante.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Otra gran victoria de Aliante. Algunos juegos de tragamonedas tienen un nombre muy apropiado.

This guest prospered after this win on Prosperity Link! 🤯 Congrats on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ogPKiNt9hP — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 14, 2022

Binion’s

Gran anotación en Triple Double Diamond, y una propina a Yvette.

A couple of big wins from this weekend👇 Yvette, just sat down and won $2554.64 playing Buffalo Gold. 🐃 Another lucky winner was playing $.25 Spitfire Triple Double Diamond and lined up the correct combo for a big-time $10,010 payday! Stop by to see if you’re next🌟 pic.twitter.com/eAFOLGJDEG — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 14, 2022

California

A los visitantes de Hawai les gusta Cal.

$1.80 set things ablaze in CASHNADO for this lucky winner from Hawai'i! 🌪️ How about this SCORCHING $14,765 win?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J9QfLtFONM — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 15, 2022

Cannery

¿Cómo saben cuándo es el día de pago?

Pay day came a little early for this guest! Congrats on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/0vUBio8nTS — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 15, 2022

Fremont

Megabucks, obviamente, está cansado de que Powerball se lleve toda la publicidad.

MEGABUCKS naturally doles out MEGA WINS. 🤑 Congratulations go out to this lucky BOYD REWARDS member from Hawai'i for this $11,271.44 win off a $3 spin! pic.twitter.com/krv8eZVKZZ — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 15, 2022

Gold Coast

Cuatro grandes ganadores aquí.

These recent jackpot winners came out GOLDEN after recent visits to Gold Coast! Congratulations to these winners including one lucky guest who turned a $0.75 bet into a $10,793 win on Buffalo Gold Revolution! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZgxBrq4Yjd — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 16, 2022

Main Street Station

¿Roll Tide? ¿War Eagle? ¡Eh, vamos con las felicitaciones!

$9 spins did nothing to faze this lucky winner from Alabama 👀 They found their $30,347.16 POT O' GOLD! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/x9Wt9pAqp1 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 15, 2022

The Orleans

Así que, esquina superior izquierda. Lo tengo.

Now this is a 🔟 out of 🔟 you love to see! Congratulations to this lucky winner who turned a $0.20 bet into a $15,000 win! pic.twitter.com/rQr3ySk967 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 14, 2022

Oyo Las Vegas

¡Así se hace, Carole B.!

Hitting a jackpot is a sure way to start #LivingTheGoodLife! Congrats to Carole B. on winning $17,775.73 playing Legend of Nian. 🐉 #Jackpot #VegasCasino #CasinoWin pic.twitter.com/kGUWIt2g7Q — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 13, 2022

Plaza

¡Patricia muestra su gran victoria en Dragon Link-Golden Century!

Big Winner Alert! Patricia was betting $2.50 on Golden Century and collected all 15 orbs to win the Grand progressive of $15,154! Congrats on your win! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/CXDjJ6aEzr — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) November 16, 2022

Railroad Pass

Aquí no hay una victoria mítica.

Rampart

Una agrupación ecléctica de ganadores aquí.

Sahara

Stacey lo tiene claro.

Nice $11,116 jackpot Stacey, congratulations! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/X6wfwjsnoQ — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) November 16, 2022

Sam’s Town

¡Daniel y Marybeth encontraron una máquina atractiva!

Daniel and his wife Marybeth were celebrating their anniversary and decided to pop into Sam's Town for dinner and a movie. Much to their delight, a big $10,197.15 win off a $1.80 bet was on the menu! This 'Payday-Happy Birthday' machine is on 🔥! A month ago it hit for $10,047! pic.twitter.com/6OF10Uzf9l — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 16, 2022

¡Así se hace, April!

April was the lucky winner of a progressive jackpot on Wealth of Coins for $12,732.63! Congratulations on your pot of gold April! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/HfUxcpb3a3 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 16, 2022

Suncoast

Ver es creer.

Picture this…

You bet $2.50 and get dealt a Royal Flush on Five Play Poker! 💲 pic.twitter.com/nO1ZUGO9jA — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 13, 2022

Gasta un dólar y consigue más.

When a dollar turns into a blessing! pic.twitter.com/imFItlmawA — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 12, 2022

Westgate

Felicitaciones a los ganadores del torneo de tragamonedas.