Jugador gana premio mayor de seis cifras en casino fuera del Strip antes del fin de semana festivo
Un jugador consiguió un premio mayor de 103,086.93 dólares en una máquina de Dancing Drums el martes. El jugador, que es un cliente habitual de Aliante, hizo una apuesta de 8.80 dólares en la máquina y consiguió un premio mayor.
Un ganador del premio mayor en Aliante tiene mucho que agradecer esta semana.
El jugador habitual había ganado un total de siete mil dólares este mes entre cuatro grandes premios antes de conseguir el premio mayor de seis cifras justo antes del fin de semana Thanksgiving, según un comunicado de prensa de Aliante.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Aliante
Otra gran victoria de Aliante. Algunos juegos de tragamonedas tienen un nombre muy apropiado.
This guest prospered after this win on Prosperity Link! 🤯
Congrats on the $18k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ogPKiNt9hP
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 14, 2022
Binion’s
Gran anotación en Triple Double Diamond, y una propina a Yvette.
A couple of big wins from this weekend👇
Yvette, just sat down and won $2554.64 playing Buffalo Gold. 🐃
Another lucky winner was playing $.25 Spitfire Triple Double Diamond and lined up the correct combo for a big-time $10,010 payday! Stop by to see if you’re next🌟 pic.twitter.com/eAFOLGJDEG
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 14, 2022
California
A los visitantes de Hawai les gusta Cal.
$1.80 set things ablaze in CASHNADO for this lucky winner from Hawai'i! 🌪️
How about this SCORCHING $14,765 win?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J9QfLtFONM
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 15, 2022
Cannery
¿Cómo saben cuándo es el día de pago?
Pay day came a little early for this guest!
Congrats on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/0vUBio8nTS
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 15, 2022
Fremont
Megabucks, obviamente, está cansado de que Powerball se lleve toda la publicidad.
MEGABUCKS naturally doles out MEGA WINS. 🤑
Congratulations go out to this lucky BOYD REWARDS member from Hawai'i for this $11,271.44 win off a $3 spin! pic.twitter.com/krv8eZVKZZ
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 15, 2022
Gold Coast
Cuatro grandes ganadores aquí.
These recent jackpot winners came out GOLDEN after recent visits to Gold Coast! Congratulations to these winners including one lucky guest who turned a $0.75 bet into a $10,793 win on Buffalo Gold Revolution! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZgxBrq4Yjd
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 16, 2022
Main Street Station
¿Roll Tide? ¿War Eagle? ¡Eh, vamos con las felicitaciones!
$9 spins did nothing to faze this lucky winner from Alabama 👀
They found their $30,347.16 POT O' GOLD! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/x9Wt9pAqp1
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 15, 2022
The Orleans
Así que, esquina superior izquierda. Lo tengo.
Now this is a 🔟 out of 🔟 you love to see! Congratulations to this lucky winner who turned a $0.20 bet into a $15,000 win! pic.twitter.com/rQr3ySk967
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 14, 2022
Oyo Las Vegas
¡Así se hace, Carole B.!
Hitting a jackpot is a sure way to start #LivingTheGoodLife! Congrats to Carole B. on winning $17,775.73 playing Legend of Nian. 🐉 #Jackpot #VegasCasino #CasinoWin pic.twitter.com/kGUWIt2g7Q
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 13, 2022
Plaza
¡Patricia muestra su gran victoria en Dragon Link-Golden Century!
Big Winner Alert! Patricia was betting $2.50 on Golden Century and collected all 15 orbs to win the Grand progressive of $15,154! Congrats on your win! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/CXDjJ6aEzr
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) November 16, 2022
Railroad Pass
Aquí no hay una victoria mítica.
Yet another big win!!!! If you want to be next, get to the Railroad Pass! #casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot #win #blackjack #livecasino #sportsbetting #vegas #pokeronline #bonus pic.twitter.com/msvSvzOMmu
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) November 12, 2022
Rampart
Una agrupación ecléctica de ganadores aquí.
Congratulations to our recent jackpot winners! Great fun! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckycasino #lasvegas #vegas #casinogames #vegasluck #jackpot #lasvegas #lasvegasluck #lucky #luckywinner #jackpots pic.twitter.com/rS2LuKNFjp
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) November 14, 2022
Sahara
Stacey lo tiene claro.
Nice $11,116 jackpot Stacey, congratulations! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/X6wfwjsnoQ
— SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) November 16, 2022
Sam’s Town
¡Daniel y Marybeth encontraron una máquina atractiva!
Daniel and his wife Marybeth were celebrating their anniversary and decided to pop into Sam's Town for dinner and a movie. Much to their delight, a big $10,197.15 win off a $1.80 bet was on the menu!
This 'Payday-Happy Birthday' machine is on 🔥! A month ago it hit for $10,047! pic.twitter.com/6OF10Uzf9l
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 16, 2022
¡Así se hace, April!
April was the lucky winner of a progressive jackpot on Wealth of Coins for $12,732.63! Congratulations on your pot of gold April! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/HfUxcpb3a3
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 16, 2022
Suncoast
Ver es creer.
Picture this…
You bet $2.50 and get dealt a Royal Flush on Five Play Poker! 💲 pic.twitter.com/nO1ZUGO9jA
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 13, 2022
Gasta un dólar y consigue más.
When a dollar turns into a blessing! pic.twitter.com/imFItlmawA
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 12, 2022
Westgate
Felicitaciones a los ganadores del torneo de tragamonedas.
This past weekend we held the finale to our Legends Slot Tournament 🎰
Congratulations to our winners 🏆 A special shout out to our first place Legends Champion, Lorie, who walked away with $30,000 in free slot play and the Legends Championship Belt! pic.twitter.com/p1vn0u0lGy
— Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 16, 2022