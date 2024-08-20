98°F
Sindicato Culinario anuncia acuerdo laboral tentativo con The Venetian y Palazzo

El Sindicato Culinario anunció el martes que llegó a un acuerdo laboral tentativo con The Ven ...
El Sindicato Culinario anunció el martes que llegó a un acuerdo laboral tentativo con The Venetian y Palazzo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
agosto 20, 2024 - 9:51 am
 
Actualizado August 20, 2024 - 10:08 am

El Sindicato Culinario anunció el martes que llegó a un acuerdo laboral tentativo con The Venetian y Palazzo.

Es el primer contrato sindical con los casino-resorts, dijo el sindicato.

Una votación de ratificación del contrato se programará en breve.

