Sindicato Culinario anuncia acuerdo laboral tentativo con The Venetian y Palazzo

El Sindicato Culinario anunció el martes que llegó a un acuerdo laboral tentativo con The Venetian y Palazzo.

Es el primer contrato sindical con los casino-resorts, dijo el sindicato.

BREAKING: Culinary Union is pleased to announce that a Tentative Agreement on a new contract was just reached at 6:45am w/@VenetianVegas & @PalazzoVegas for over 4,000 hospitality workers.

Congratulations to Venetian/Palazzo workers on winning their first ever union contract! pic.twitter.com/6CrMrnox2u

