Caen dos premios mayores de seis cifras en casinos del Strip de Las Vegas

Por Tony Garcia ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
agosto 28, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
Michael James, de Cameron Park, California, ganó 140,559 dólares tras conseguir un Mega Jackp ...
Michael James, de Cameron Park, California, ganó 140,559 dólares tras conseguir un Mega Jackpot jugando al Three Card Poker el sábado 26 de agosto de 2023 en el Flamingo de Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Un jugador de video póker abandonó el Caesars Palace con 100 mil dólares tras conseguir una ...
Un jugador de video póker abandonó el Caesars Palace con 100 mil dólares tras conseguir una escalera real el viernes 25 de agosto de 2023, en Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un par de premios mayores de seis cifras llegaron este fin de semana al Strip de Las Vegas.

Michael James, de Cameron Park, California, ganó 140,559 dólares tras conseguir un Mega Jackpot jugando al Three Card Poker el sábado en el Flamingo, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

James dijo que estaba de vacaciones en Las Vegas y que estuvo jugando durante 30 minutos antes de ganar con una escalera real. Dijo que piensa usar sus ganancias para viajar y hacer otro viaje a Las Vegas.

A las 11 p.m. del viernes, un jugador de video póker se fue del Caesars Palace con 100 mil dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en una mano de 125 dólares.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Los dos dólares en Dragon Link: Golden Century hace bien.

Fonzie lo aprueba.

Cannery

Más diversión en Dragon Link.

Los árboles también son buenos.

Fremont

¡Así se hace, Delphine!

Gold Coast

¡Felicidades, Ambrosha!

Green Valley Ranch

Muchas cartas, muchas victorias.

The Orleans

Oh, así que eso es lo que parece una victoria 3-6-9 Keno.

The Strat

Celebrando a un trío de ganadores.

Sunset Station

Es salvaje y rápido.

Bailando otra vez.

Un poco de diversión con video keno.

Treasure Island

¡Hurra por Jamie!

