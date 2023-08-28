Caen dos premios mayores de seis cifras en casinos del Strip de Las Vegas
Las ganancias del fin de semana fueron dos de los varios premios mayores recientes en todo el valle de Las Vegas.
Un par de premios mayores de seis cifras llegaron este fin de semana al Strip de Las Vegas.
Michael James, de Cameron Park, California, ganó 140,559 dólares tras conseguir un Mega Jackpot jugando al Three Card Poker el sábado en el Flamingo, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.
James dijo que estaba de vacaciones en Las Vegas y que estuvo jugando durante 30 minutos antes de ganar con una escalera real. Dijo que piensa usar sus ganancias para viajar y hacer otro viaje a Las Vegas.
A las 11 p.m. del viernes, un jugador de video póker se fue del Caesars Palace con 100 mil dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en una mano de 125 dólares.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Aliante
Los dos dólares en Dragon Link: Golden Century hace bien.
Turning $2 into $12k must've been a dream come true for this guest!
Congrats on the win 🎉 pic.twitter.com/45pZj3VnFA
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 25, 2023
Fonzie lo aprueba.
All thumbs up around here 👍 👍 Congrats on the $10k win!
IG: usa_travelchannel pic.twitter.com/bJZSBA9brc
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 27, 2023
Cannery
Más diversión en Dragon Link.
Please help us congratulate this guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/RSlMPZslwQ
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 26, 2023
Los árboles también son buenos.
Looks like this guest got a money tree 🌳
Congrats on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/jxP9qf6mCy
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 28, 2023
Fremont
¡Así se hace, Delphine!
50 cents may not seem like a lot, but it was all Delphine needed to hit the jackpot! 💰 🎰 💰 pic.twitter.com/brEwSsgrZ9
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 21, 2023
Gold Coast
¡Felicidades, Ambrosha!
Ambrosha had just touched back down in Vegas and paid us a visit, only to score this $11,089.94 jackpot from a $3.75 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ZSfH3GqCBT
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 21, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Muchas cartas, muchas victorias.
Hundred Play Draw Poker JACKPOT!
Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass Member who scored this $27,750 cash pay! 💸 pic.twitter.com/3Ou2D1tB59
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 24, 2023
More cards, more WIN! 💵
Congrats to the Lucky Local who took home $14,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/gCBCHtcNn2
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 28, 2023
The Orleans
Oh, así que eso es lo que parece una victoria 3-6-9 Keno.
SUPER WAY ➡️ SUPER PAID
This lucky winner had a Keno board to remember and won $19,469! 💰
(Hits: 9/9, 7/7, 6/6, 5/5, 4/4, 3/3, 2/2) pic.twitter.com/abMBb82Lek
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 21, 2023
The Strat
Celebrando a un trío de ganadores.
These lucky jackpot winners just cashed in a over $45,000 between the three of them playing our exciting slot and table games. Will you be the next lucky winner? 💰 pic.twitter.com/Zmltp5PYpc
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 23, 2023
Sunset Station
Es salvaje y rápido.
WILD RED QUICK HITS JACKPOT 🍒🔔
Congrats to a lucky local for getting 9 Quick Hits and winning $13,982.78 with a $1.50 bet 👏😍🎊 pic.twitter.com/MAjIDDu4Ai
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 23, 2023
Bailando otra vez.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁 🥁 🥁
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $23,535.29 with a $5.28 bet 🤷👌😎 pic.twitter.com/6kkzR2n636
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 24, 2023
Un poco de diversión con video keno.
VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 💲 💲 💲
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,500 with a $1.25 bet 👏😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/kf26RS1Jwu
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 26, 2023
Treasure Island
¡Hurra por Jamie!
A massive shoutout to Jamie S, our newest jackpot champion! With an impressive $11,076 win on the Epic Fortune Mega machine, you've proven that fortune favors the bold.
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/lqZnzZIEgx
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 23, 2023