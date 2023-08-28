Caen dos premios mayores de seis cifras en casinos del Strip de Las Vegas

Michael James, de Cameron Park, California, ganó 140,559 dólares tras conseguir un Mega Jackpot jugando al Three Card Poker el sábado 26 de agosto de 2023 en el Flamingo de Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un jugador de video póker abandonó el Caesars Palace con 100 mil dólares tras conseguir una escalera real el viernes 25 de agosto de 2023, en Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Un par de premios mayores de seis cifras llegaron este fin de semana al Strip de Las Vegas.

Michael James, de Cameron Park, California, ganó 140,559 dólares tras conseguir un Mega Jackpot jugando al Three Card Poker el sábado en el Flamingo, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

James dijo que estaba de vacaciones en Las Vegas y que estuvo jugando durante 30 minutos antes de ganar con una escalera real. Dijo que piensa usar sus ganancias para viajar y hacer otro viaje a Las Vegas.

A las 11 p.m. del viernes, un jugador de video póker se fue del Caesars Palace con 100 mil dólares tras conseguir una escalera real en una mano de 125 dólares.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Los dos dólares en Dragon Link: Golden Century hace bien.

Turning $2 into $12k must've been a dream come true for this guest! Congrats on the win 🎉 pic.twitter.com/45pZj3VnFA — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 25, 2023

Fonzie lo aprueba.

All thumbs up around here 👍 👍 Congrats on the $10k win! IG: usa_travelchannel pic.twitter.com/bJZSBA9brc — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 27, 2023

Cannery

Más diversión en Dragon Link.

Please help us congratulate this guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/RSlMPZslwQ — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 26, 2023

Los árboles también son buenos.

Looks like this guest got a money tree 🌳 Congrats on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/jxP9qf6mCy — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 28, 2023

Fremont

¡Así se hace, Delphine!

50 cents may not seem like a lot, but it was all Delphine needed to hit the jackpot! 💰 🎰 💰 pic.twitter.com/brEwSsgrZ9 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 21, 2023

Gold Coast

¡Felicidades, Ambrosha!

Ambrosha had just touched back down in Vegas and paid us a visit, only to score this $11,089.94 jackpot from a $3.75 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ZSfH3GqCBT — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 21, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Muchas cartas, muchas victorias.

Hundred Play Draw Poker JACKPOT! Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass Member who scored this $27,750 cash pay! 💸 pic.twitter.com/3Ou2D1tB59 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 24, 2023

More cards, more WIN! 💵 Congrats to the Lucky Local who took home $14,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/gCBCHtcNn2 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 28, 2023

The Orleans

Oh, así que eso es lo que parece una victoria 3-6-9 Keno.

SUPER WAY ➡️ SUPER PAID This lucky winner had a Keno board to remember and won $19,469! 💰 (Hits: 9/9, 7/7, 6/6, 5/5, 4/4, 3/3, 2/2) pic.twitter.com/abMBb82Lek — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 21, 2023

The Strat

Celebrando a un trío de ganadores.

These lucky jackpot winners just cashed in a over $45,000 between the three of them playing our exciting slot and table games. Will you be the next lucky winner? 💰 pic.twitter.com/Zmltp5PYpc — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 23, 2023

Sunset Station

Es salvaje y rápido.

WILD RED QUICK HITS JACKPOT 🍒🔔 Congrats to a lucky local for getting 9 Quick Hits and winning $13,982.78 with a $1.50 bet 👏😍🎊 pic.twitter.com/MAjIDDu4Ai — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 23, 2023

Bailando otra vez.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁 🥁 🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $23,535.29 with a $5.28 bet 🤷👌😎 pic.twitter.com/6kkzR2n636 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 24, 2023

Un poco de diversión con video keno.

VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 💲 💲 💲 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,500 with a $1.25 bet 👏😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/kf26RS1Jwu — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 26, 2023

Treasure Island

¡Hurra por Jamie!