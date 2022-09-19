95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Cae premio mayor de 1.25 millones de dólares en tragamonedas del centro de Las Vegas

Por Tony García ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
septiembre 19, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
(Circa vía Twitter)
(Circa vía Twitter)
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Marc ganó 1.25 millones de dólares y pico en Circa mientras jugaba en una máquina tragamonedas Buffalo.

La ganancia oficial fue de 1,250,033.48 dólares.

No hay más detalles disponibles.

Planeta Hollywood

Un jugador ganó un mega premio mayor de 132,563 dólares el sábado en Planet Hollywood.

La mano ganadora se obtuvo en Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Brian está viviendo la vida.

Y felicidades a este trío.

¡No nos olvidemos de Dana!

Boulder Station

Gran puntuación 88 centavos después…

… y 188 centavos después.

California

Trabajo rápido en Quick Hit.

Casino Royale

” 88 Fortunes, y esta es una”.

Fremont

Hurra por el Red, White & Blue.

Gold Coast

¡Un cuatro fantástico!

The Orleans

¡Chuu-chuu!

¡A este visitante de Prairie State le encanta el keno!

Rampart

“Aguantando la tormenta/Esperando la lluvia”.

Sam’s Town

Una pequeña celebración de bingo.

Silverton

La visitante californiana Julie está feliz en el lugar donde paró.

Suncoast

¡Consiguiendo el 10 y el rey de corazones!

Esa es mucha diversión por 1.50 dólares.

Treasure Island

¡Muchos benjamines para Benjamin K.!

No te pierdas las noticias más relevantes. Síguenos en Facebook.
LO ÚLTIMO
Un avión de Southwest se prepara para despegar del Aeropuerto Internacional McCarran el martes ...
¿Por qué Southwest no tiene vuelos internacionales desde Las Vegas?
Por Richard N. Velotta ∙ / RJ

Southwest Airlines, la aerolínea comercial más activa que presta servicio en el Aeropuerto Internacional Harry Reid (LAS), anunció este mes el mayor número de vuelos que entran y salen de Las Vegas en la historia de la compañía.

 
Las tasas interés hipotecarias alcanzan el 6% por primera vez desde la crisis inmobiliaria de 2008
Por Matt Ott ∙ The Associated Press

Las tasas promedio de las hipotecas a largo plazo en Estados Unidos subieron por encima del seis por ciento esta semana por primera vez desde el colapso de la vivienda en 2008, lo que amenaza con alejar aún a más compradores de vivienda de un mercado inmobiliario que se está enfriando rápidamente.

 
Hombre acusado de asesinar a su madre se enfrentará al juez
Por Sabrina Schnur ∙ / RJ

Un hombre sospechoso de haber apuñalado mortalmente a su madre en un departamento del sureste de Las Vegas deberá comparecer ante el tribunal el jueves, según muestran los registros de la cárcel y del tribunal.