95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Cae premio mayor de 1.25 mdd en tragamonedas del centro de Las Vegas

Por Tony García ∙ Las Vegas Review-Journal
septiembre 19, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
(Circa vía Twitter)
(Circa vía Twitter)
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Marc ganó 1.25 millones de dólares y pico en Circa mientras jugaba en una máquina tragamonedas Buffalo.

La ganancia oficial fue de 1,250,033.48 dólares.

No hay más detalles disponibles.

Planeta Hollywood

Un jugador ganó un mega premio mayor de 132,563 dólares el sábado en Planet Hollywood.

La mano ganadora se obtuvo en Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Brian está viviendo la vida.

Y felicidades a este trío.

¡No nos olvidemos de Dana!

Boulder Station

Gran puntuación 88 centavos después…

… y 188 centavos después.

California

Trabajo rápido en Quick Hit.

Casino Royale

” 88 Fortunes, y esta es una”.

Fremont

Hurra por el Red, White & Blue.

Gold Coast

¡Un cuatro fantástico!

The Orleans

¡Chuu-chuu!

¡A este visitante de Prairie State le encanta el keno!

Rampart

“Aguantando la tormenta/Esperando la lluvia”.

Sam’s Town

Una pequeña celebración de bingo.

Silverton

La visitante californiana Julie está feliz en el lugar donde paró.

Suncoast

¡Consiguiendo el 10 y el rey de corazones!

Esa es mucha diversión por 1.50 dólares.

Treasure Island

¡Muchos benjamines para Benjamin K.!

No te pierdas las noticias más relevantes. Síguenos en Facebook.
LO ÚLTIMO
La policía de Las Vegas está investigando una colisión fatal que involucra a una motocicleta ...
Muere motociclista en accidente en Flamingo y Decatur
Por Sabrina Schnur y Brett Clarkson ∙ / RJ

Un motociclista murió en un choque con un camión blanco en Flamingo Road al oeste de Decatur Boulevard el lunes, dijo la policía.

El presidente de Comisionados del Condado Clark, Jim Gibson, segundo a la izquierda, y el comis ...
Nuevo puente atraviesa Las Vegas Wash al este de Las Vegas
Por / RJ en Español

Autoridades del Condado Clark inauguraron un nuevo puente en el este de Las Vegas que permitirá a los conductores del área manejar sobre Las Vegas Wash en lugar de tener que rodear y tomar otras rutas para llegar a su destino.

Las latinas enfrentan una avalancha de información errónea en español sobre el derecho al ab ...
“Noticias falsas” y el aborto
Por / RJ en Español

A raíz de la decisión de la Corte Suprema que anuló Roe vs. Wade, defensores y expertos en salud advierten de una avalancha de información -en español- errónea sobre el aborto en Estados Unidos.

Los inmigrantes se reúnen con sus pertenencias frente a la Iglesia Episcopal de St. Andrews, e ...
Preocupa éxodo hispano
Por Hernando Amaya Contribuidor

Miles de centroamericanos continúan atravesando fronteras para llegar a Estados Unidos, aun sabiendo los grandes peligros a los que se enfrentan en busca de un mejor futuro para sus familias.

Un avión de Southwest se prepara para despegar del Aeropuerto Internacional McCarran el martes ...
¿Por qué Southwest no tiene vuelos internacionales desde Las Vegas?
Por Richard N. Velotta ∙ / RJ

Southwest Airlines, la aerolínea comercial más activa que presta servicio en el Aeropuerto Internacional Harry Reid (LAS), anunció este mes el mayor número de vuelos que entran y salen de Las Vegas en la historia de la compañía.