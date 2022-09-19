Cae premio mayor de 1.25 mdd en tragamonedas del centro de Las Vegas

(Circa vía Twitter)

(Caesars Entertainment)

Marc ganó 1.25 millones de dólares y pico en Circa mientras jugaba en una máquina tragamonedas Buffalo.

La ganancia oficial fue de 1,250,033.48 dólares.

No hay más detalles disponibles.

Planeta Hollywood

Un jugador ganó un mega premio mayor de 132,563 dólares el sábado en Planet Hollywood.

La mano ganadora se obtuvo en Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker, según un portavoz de Caesars Entertainment.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Brian está viviendo la vida.

Big Wins for this lucky guy! 😲 Help us congratulate Brian on his $23,545 win! pic.twitter.com/VfF91fA6q4 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 9, 2022

Y felicidades a este trío.

Ring the alarm! 🚨 Congratulations to Kimberly ($10,838), Oliver ($11,119), and Lourdes ($13,280) on the jackpot wins! pic.twitter.com/a07axfGeOE — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 16, 2022

¡No nos olvidemos de Dana!

Stop the presses! 📰

⠀⠀⠀⠀

Congrats to Dana on the big $36,240 jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/ka4RvVjCH7 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 18, 2022

Boulder Station

Gran puntuación 88 centavos después…

When an 88 cent bet turns into a $11,602.38 JACKPOT! 🤩💰

Congrats to the lucky winner! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RioDUNHcHO — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 14, 2022

… y 188 centavos después.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🤑

Bet ➡️ $1.88

Win ➡️ $10,337.13 pic.twitter.com/c7A8gDNSVM — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 16, 2022

California

Trabajo rápido en Quick Hit.

QUICK work: this lucky winner from Hawai'i hedged a $3.00 bet and walked away with $15,036.80! 👀 💰 pic.twitter.com/3dcb5342k3 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 13, 2022

Casino Royale

” 88 Fortunes, y esta es una”.

$10,687.67 JACKPOT!! 😎😮 "88 Fortunes" paid out, didn't it?! Whoa to this win! pic.twitter.com/xLpkRoRpRL — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) September 16, 2022

Fremont

Hurra por el Red, White & Blue.

RED WHITE & BLUE spelled fortune for Jun from Hawai'i: a 🎰 hit delivered a $50K payout for them! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BAwuwo5ZTr — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 12, 2022

Gold Coast

¡Un cuatro fantástico!

WINNERS GALORE 🤑 We had some big-time winners at Gold Coast recently! Congratulations to all of our jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/P9L1o33LuE — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 9, 2022

The Orleans

¡Chuu-chuu!

ALL ABOARD!!! 🚂 🚂 Who is jumping on the jackpot train this weekend? pic.twitter.com/3vWqHgi7Q8 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 9, 2022

¡A este visitante de Prairie State le encanta el keno!

Congratulations to a lucky @boydrewards member who took home $50,000 while playing live Keno during a recent trip to The Orleans after hitting all 8 numbers on an 8-spot ticket! Our lucky winner from Illinois is excited to return for their next trip for our Fall Keno Tournament! pic.twitter.com/tN9fcwbvFs — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 17, 2022

Rampart

“Aguantando la tormenta/Esperando la lluvia”.

Sam’s Town

Una pequeña celebración de bingo.

We had such an amazing & fun-filled two days of Power Bingo! Congratulations to all of our lucky winners! A few photos of some of those winners:

Faye – $50,000

Patty – $10,000

Hawaiian Ohana – $10,000 pic.twitter.com/yN1hOd7Csq — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 15, 2022

Silverton

La visitante californiana Julie está feliz en el lugar donde paró.

Congratulations to Julie, a visitor from California who won $12,194.87 last night on a penny Fu Dai Tiger Grand slot machine! 💵 👏 #SilvertonCasino #JackpotWinner pic.twitter.com/IFrkGnQAUe — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) September 14, 2022

Suncoast

¡Consiguiendo el 10 y el rey de corazones!

Check out this incredible Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/IBf70KjpW5 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 13, 2022

Esa es mucha diversión por 1.50 dólares.

A $1.50 bet turned into a $12,328 payout for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/GCO8CCec0T — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 14, 2022

Treasure Island

¡Muchos benjamines para Benjamin K.!