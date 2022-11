¿Encubrimiento en asesinato de Ariadna López?

Feminist groups march to protest the murder of Ariadna Lopez, in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Prosecutors said Sunday an autopsy on Lopez who was found dead in the neighboring state of Morelos, showed she was killed by blunt force trauma. That contradicts a Morelos state forensic exam that suggested the woman choked on her own vomit as a result of intoxication. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)