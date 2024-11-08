Premio mayor de juego de mesa de $203,000 cae en casino fuera del Strip de Las Vegas
El ganador fue uno de varios en todo el valle de Las Vegas.
Un visitante de Texas ganó a lo grande jugando Ultimate Texas Hold’em en el Rio.
James Winstead ganó $203,000 cuando su jota y su reina de corazones se combinaron bien con las cartas comunitarias del 10, el rey y el as de corazones el jueves, según un portavoz del casino fuera del Strip.
Winstead ganó con una apuesta de $5.
Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas
Aliante
¡Felicidades, David!
David's amazing $56k jackpot win!
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 4, 2024
Binion’s
Un premio de Dragon Link marca el ritmo en la sala de juego del centro de la ciudad.
This week was full of treats, no tricks at Binion's.
🍬🎉💸
Check out all of these incredible jackpots!
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 4, 2024
Boulder Station
Poniéndolo en reversa.
Reversible Royals
Winning $26,689
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 3, 2024
No dejes que las máscaras te engañen.
Pompeii Bank Busters
Winning $12,073
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 6, 2024
California
¿Cómo se llevan los visitantes esos grandes cheques a casa?
After a $1.76 bet this guest walked out with $23,687! Congratulations lucky winner!
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 2, 2024
Fremont
¡Así se hace, Jaime!
This lucky guest walked away with $14,442 after an $0.80 bet. Congratulations!
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 2, 2024
Gold Coast
Si pensabas que mis juegos de palabras eran malos…
We've got to 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 it to these guests, those are some pretty nice wins! 👏💰
Help us congratulate these lucky winners at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/2RPTAAknqE
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 3, 2024
Golden Nugget
Fumando en Double Top Dollar.
Congratulations to the @GoldenNuggetLV player who won $60,000 on Double Top Dollar™ Slots!
— IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 1, 2024
Main Street Station
El ganador del Triple Stars parece tímido.
Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $13,500 victory!
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 2, 2024
The Orleans
Nada mal para 80 centavos.
Congrats to this Vegas local on winning a $10k jackpot from a $0.80 bet!
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 2, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
¡Viva, Oliver!
Little Hens = BIG payout! Congrats to Oliver on his $15,124 jackpot!
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 5, 2024
Palace Station
Siempre hay espacio para otra Cleopatra.
CLEOPATRA II JACKPOT! 👏
BET: $2.00
WIN: $11,319.20 pic.twitter.com/h5DQn4LL5T
— Palace Station (@palacestation) November 6, 2024
Palms
“De un Benjamín a un fardo”: ojalá se me ocurriera esa línea.
from a Benjamin to a bundle. 🤑 this lucky player just cashed in $50,000 from a $100 bet.
palms vip → https://t.co/SPR1Z481mz#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/2XSz6URRjD
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 6, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Oh, ese molesto 68. Lo que pudo haber sido. Sin embargo, esto no estuvo nada mal.
Want to know what you could win playing 4 Card Keno? 💭
A guest got a Multi Card Hit and won a $37,808 jackpot off a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/82qJxpUe9O
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 3, 2024
Puedes ganar mucho cuando juegas $100 o $125 por mano.
TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💥
This guest scored four 2's with a 4 for a $50,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kAJTFQ18p6
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 6, 2024
One word... WOW!
This guest hit a ROYAL FLUSH on a big $100 bet for a $40,000 jackpot! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/Qb6S6gaxMT
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 8, 2024
Llegando a lo grande después de un giro de $1.76.
Whooohooo 🎉 This lucky winner bet $1.76 to win a grand jackpot of $21,280
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 7, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Solo estaba pensando en Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems.
Winner, winner!
$10,015 jackpot on Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems hit last night. Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/sXp3T9iLCt
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 4, 2024
El giro de $ 1.76 también es fuerte aquí.
$1.76 bet turns into a $21,280 Grand Progressive WIN on Dancing Drums!
Congrats to this local guest.
Congrats to this local guest. pic.twitter.com/DzgLg8dg5V
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 7, 2024
Alineando bien de nuevo.
Sequential. Royal. Flush. $31,703.62!
We love to see it. Congrats to this Santa Fe local. pic.twitter.com/0eWjex2eqa
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 8, 2024
Sunset Station
Lo mismo ocurre aquí.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 🥁
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $13,735.55 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/SJ5anGmPzK
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 6, 2024
Subiendo de nivel con una mano de $30.
DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $30.00 and hit a $48,020.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/xyQGt5inkC
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 7, 2024
Treasure Island
¡Felicidades, Gary!
Another Grand Jackpot winner! Gary just won $55,060 on August Moon! 🌟 Ready to play for your own big moment?
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 5, 2024
Wildfire
Bonito real en la ubicación de Rancho.
Winner, winner! Jackpots over the weekend at Wildfire Lanes and Wildfire Rancho.
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) November 4, 2024
Si tú o un ser querido están luchando con problemas con el juego o adicción al juego, hay ayuda disponible llamando al 1-800-GAMBLER. La Línea Nacional de Ayuda para Problemas con el Juego ofrece servicios de llamadas, mensajes de texto y chat las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, los 365 días del año. Si tú o un ser querido están en crisis, llamen al 911 o al 988.