Premio mayor de juego de mesa de $203,000 cae en casino fuera del Strip de Las Vegas

Un visitante de Texas ganó a lo grande jugando Ultimate Texas Hold’em en el Rio.

James Winstead ganó $203,000 cuando su jota y su reina de corazones se combinaron bien con las cartas comunitarias del 10, el rey y el as de corazones el jueves, según un portavoz del casino fuera del Strip.

Winstead ganó con una apuesta de $5.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

¡Felicidades, David!

Join us in celebrating David's amazing $56k jackpot win! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/ki8ceWJ4AG — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 4, 2024

Binion’s

Un premio de Dragon Link marca el ritmo en la sala de juego del centro de la ciudad.

This week was full of treats, no tricks at Binion’s.

🍬🎉💸

Check out all of these incredible jackpots! #moneymonday #binions #halloweekend #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/cvDK7aFcxk — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 4, 2024

Boulder Station

Poniéndolo en reversa.

Reversible Royals

Winning $26,689 pic.twitter.com/yRTsTB96U8 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 3, 2024

No dejes que las máscaras te engañen.

Pompeii Bank Busters

Winning $12,073 pic.twitter.com/8ZCQPSQJ6k — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 6, 2024

California

¿Cómo se llevan los visitantes esos grandes cheques a casa?

After a $1.76 bet this guest walked out with $23,687! Congratulations lucky winner!🤑🐷💰 pic.twitter.com/f65LcsluEj — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 2, 2024

Fremont

¡Así se hace, Jaime!

This lucky guest walked away with $14,442 after an $0.80 bet. Congratulations!🐅🤑 pic.twitter.com/orh5ZbQnJB — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 2, 2024

Gold Coast

Si pensabas que mis juegos de palabras eran malos…

We've got to 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 it to these guests, those are some pretty nice wins! 👏💰 Help us congratulate these lucky winners at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/2RPTAAknqE — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 3, 2024

Golden Nugget

Fumando en Double Top Dollar.

Main Street Station

El ganador del Triple Stars parece tímido.

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $13,500 victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/W2t2kRceBu — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 2, 2024

The Orleans

Nada mal para 80 centavos.

Congrats to this Vegas local on winning a $10k jackpot from a $0.80 bet! pic.twitter.com/tFhzldgFPb — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 2, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

¡Viva, Oliver!

Palace Station

Siempre hay espacio para otra Cleopatra.

Palms

“De un Benjamín a un fardo”: ojalá se me ocurriera esa línea.

from a Benjamin to a bundle. 🤑 this lucky player just cashed in $50,000 from a $100 bet. palms vip → https://t.co/SPR1Z481mz#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/2XSz6URRjD — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 6, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Oh, ese molesto 68. Lo que pudo haber sido. Sin embargo, esto no estuvo nada mal.

Want to know what you could win playing 4 Card Keno? 💭 A guest got a Multi Card Hit and won a $37,808 jackpot off a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/82qJxpUe9O — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 3, 2024

Puedes ganar mucho cuando juegas $100 o $125 por mano.

TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💥 This guest scored four 2's with a 4 for a $50,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kAJTFQ18p6 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 6, 2024

One word... WOW! This guest hit a ROYAL FLUSH on a big $100 bet for a $40,000 jackpot! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/Qb6S6gaxMT — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 8, 2024

Llegando a lo grande después de un giro de $1.76.

Whooohooo 🎉 This lucky winner bet $1.76 to win a grand jackpot of $21,280 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nA42B1zM2k — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 7, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Solo estaba pensando en Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems.

Winner, winner! $10,015 jackpot on Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems hit last night. Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/sXp3T9iLCt — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 4, 2024

El giro de $ 1.76 también es fuerte aquí.

$1.76 bet turns into a $21,280 Grand Progressive WIN on Dancing Drums! Congrats to this local guest. pic.twitter.com/DzgLg8dg5V — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 7, 2024

Alineando bien de nuevo.

Sequential. Royal. Flush. $31,703.62! We love to see it. Congrats to this Santa Fe local. pic.twitter.com/0eWjex2eqa — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 8, 2024

Sunset Station

Lo mismo ocurre aquí.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 🥁 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $13,735.55 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/SJ5anGmPzK — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 6, 2024

Subiendo de nivel con una mano de $30.

DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $30.00 and hit a $48,020.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/xyQGt5inkC — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 7, 2024

Treasure Island

¡Felicidades, Gary!

Wildfire

Bonito real en la ubicación de Rancho.

Winner, winner! Jackpots over the weekend at Wildfire Lanes and Wildfire Rancho. pic.twitter.com/yv8Q1WtXpF — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) November 4, 2024

