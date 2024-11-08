61°F
Economía

Premio mayor de juego de mesa de $203,000 cae en casino fuera del Strip de Las Vegas

James Winstead de Texas recibió $203,000 después de ganar el premio progresivo de escalera de ...
James Winstead de Texas recibió $203,000 después de ganar el premio progresivo de escalera de color en Ultimate Texas Hold'em, el jueves 7 de noviembre de 2024, en Rio Hotel & Casino en Las Vegas. (Rio)
Por / Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español
noviembre 8, 2024 - 3:33 pm
 

Un visitante de Texas ganó a lo grande jugando Ultimate Texas Hold’em en el Rio.

James Winstead ganó $203,000 cuando su jota y su reina de corazones se combinaron bien con las cartas comunitarias del 10, el rey y el as de corazones el jueves, según un portavoz del casino fuera del Strip.

Winstead ganó con una apuesta de $5.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

¡Felicidades, David!

Binion’s

Un premio de Dragon Link marca el ritmo en la sala de juego del centro de la ciudad.

Boulder Station

Poniéndolo en reversa.

No dejes que las máscaras te engañen.

California

¿Cómo se llevan los visitantes esos grandes cheques a casa?

Fremont

¡Así se hace, Jaime!

Gold Coast

Si pensabas que mis juegos de palabras eran malos…

Golden Nugget

Fumando en Double Top Dollar.

Main Street Station

El ganador del Triple Stars parece tímido.

The Orleans

Nada mal para 80 centavos.

Oyo Las Vegas

¡Viva, Oliver!

Palace Station

Siempre hay espacio para otra Cleopatra.

Palms

“De un Benjamín a un fardo”: ojalá se me ocurriera esa línea.

Red Rock Casino

Oh, ese molesto 68. Lo que pudo haber sido. Sin embargo, esto no estuvo nada mal.

Puedes ganar mucho cuando juegas $100 o $125 por mano.

Llegando a lo grande después de un giro de $1.76.

Santa Fe Station

Solo estaba pensando en Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems.

El giro de $ 1.76 también es fuerte aquí.

Alineando bien de nuevo.

Sunset Station

Lo mismo ocurre aquí.

Subiendo de nivel con una mano de $30.

Treasure Island

¡Felicidades, Gary!

Wildfire

Bonito real en la ubicación de Rancho.

Si tú o un ser querido están luchando con problemas con el juego o adicción al juego, hay ayuda disponible llamando al 1-800-GAMBLER. La Línea Nacional de Ayuda para Problemas con el Juego ofrece servicios de llamadas, mensajes de texto y chat las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, los 365 días del año. Si tú o un ser querido están en crisis, llamen al 911 o al 988.

