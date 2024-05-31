91°F
Escena Local

Premios mayores de 240 mil dólares en un casino del sur de Nevada

William L., arriba, y Rick L., ambos de Kingman, Arizona, ganaron premios mayores el pasado fin ...
William L., arriba, y Rick L., ambos de Kingman, Arizona, ganaron premios mayores el pasado fin de semana del Memorial Day por valor de casi 240 mil dólares en el Aquarius Casino Resort de Laughlin. (Golden Entertainment Inc.)
Por / Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español
mayo 31, 2024 - 3:29 pm
 

Un par de visitantes de Kingman, Arizona, disfrutaron de su fin de semana de Memorial Day al otro lado de la frontera, ganando premios mayores por un total de más de 240 mil dólares.

William L. ganó un premio mayor de 168,569 dólares mientras jugaba una apuesta de un dólar en una máquina tragamonedas Blazing 7’s el 24 de mayo en Aquarius Casino Resort en Laughlin, según un portavoz.

El sábado, Rick L. ganó un premio mayor de 76,222 dólares jugando una apuesta de un dólar en Blazing 777’s.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Comenzando Feliz y Próspero hacia el norte.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

El jugador local Arsenio ganó el premio mayor del Doble Bingo Progresivo por 65,374 dólares el 13 de mayo.

Boulder Station

“¡Es oro, Jerry!”

Corazones en llamas.

¡Bao Zhu Zhao Fu-apalooza!

Un giro de 3 dólares para ganar.

California

Un premio mayor de Triple Stars de más de 47 mil dólares marca el ritmo.

Cannery

Las monedas flotantes de la derecha son bonitas.

Durango

Gran bote de 4 dólares.

Ellis Island

Los jugadores celebraron sus victorias en tragamonedas y video póker.

Fremont

Una escalera real de tréboles marca el ritmo en el centro.

Four Queens

¡Enhorabuena, Matthew!

Jokers Wild

Ocho puntos, es un gran lugar.

The Linq

Gran tirada de 25 dólares para tomar este premio mayor.

M Resort

Felicidad donde la haya.

Main Street Station

Grandes cheques como los que usaba Happy Gilmore.

The Orleans

Los tambores volviendo a producir un ritmo alegre.

Palms

Vestidos para el éxito.

La enorme apuesta de 250 dólares da sus frutos.

Paris Las Vegas

¡Kelley Z. anota a lo grande en Lock It Link!

Rampart

Una victoria de 40 mil dólares en el video póker marca el ritmo.

¡Hurra, David!

Red Rock Casino

Eso, amigos míos, es un bingo.

Un poco de magia con el video keno.

Santa Fe Station

La aliteración es algo maravilloso, especialmente cuando está en una máquina que paga miles.

Sam’s Town

¡Así se hace, Joseph!

Una variedad de victorias en el sureste…

Suncoast

…y oeste del valle de Las Vegas.

Sunset Station

Una tirada de 2.50 dólares da la victoria.

Treasure Island

¡Así se hace, Robert y David!

Tuscany

Una ganancia de más 18 mil dólares en las tragamonedas.

Wildfire Rancho

¡Bien hecho, Jeff!

Si tú o un ser querido tienen problemas con el juego o adicción al juego, pueden obtener ayuda llamando al 1-800-GAMBLER. El National Problem Gambling Helpline ofrece servicios de llamadas, mensajes de texto y chat 24/7/365. Si tú o un ser querido están en crisis, llamen al 911 o al 988.

