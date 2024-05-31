Premios mayores de 240 mil dólares en un casino del sur de Nevada

Un par de visitantes de Kingman, Arizona, disfrutaron de su fin de semana de Memorial Day al otro lado de la frontera, ganando premios mayores por un total de más de 240 mil dólares.

William L. ganó un premio mayor de 168,569 dólares mientras jugaba una apuesta de un dólar en una máquina tragamonedas Blazing 7’s el 24 de mayo en Aquarius Casino Resort en Laughlin, según un portavoz.

El sábado, Rick L. ganó un premio mayor de 76,222 dólares jugando una apuesta de un dólar en Blazing 777’s.

Ganadores en todo el valle de Las Vegas

Aliante

Comenzando Feliz y Próspero hacia el norte.

Celebrating our lucky guest who just pocketed a cool $12k! Congrats on the win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gnOkvjf0ts — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 21, 2024

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

El jugador local Arsenio ganó el premio mayor del Doble Bingo Progresivo por 65,374 dólares el 13 de mayo.

Boulder Station

“¡Es oro, Jerry!”

Corazones en llamas.

DBL DBL BONUS POKER

Winnings: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xO6T0sBXtK — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 20, 2024

¡Bao Zhu Zhao Fu-apalooza!

BAO ZHU ZHAO FU

Winnings: $11,677.15 pic.twitter.com/9l51iewBNY — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 22, 2024

Un giro de 3 dólares para ganar.

SUPERLOCK PIGGY BANKIN

Winnings: $13,482.25 pic.twitter.com/up3sEMRZuE — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 22, 2024

California

Un premio mayor de Triple Stars de más de 47 mil dólares marca el ritmo.

Sky's the limit for our jackpot winners!🚀 Congratulations to these lucky guests.💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/NJ67MQnknD — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 18, 2024

Cannery

Las monedas flotantes de la derecha son bonitas.

Help us congratulate our guest on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/AvMtZjYz2N — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 17, 2024

Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LxzSYtOrid — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 22, 2024

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $12k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MI0cdbq0XS — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 31, 2024

Durango

Gran bote de 4 dólares.

Congrats to this lucky winner who won the Bank Buster Grand Jackpot from a $4 bet winning $12,872.19. pic.twitter.com/tdHk6Yb6PG — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 21, 2024

Ellis Island

Los jugadores celebraron sus victorias en tragamonedas y video póker.

Fremont

Una escalera real de tréboles marca el ritmo en el centro.

Feeling lucky? Our latest jackpot winners sure were. Congratulations!🤑🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Q7SQNoMhh — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 31, 2024

Four Queens

¡Enhorabuena, Matthew!

Cheers to Matthew for scoring a Mini Royal Jackpot on Let it Ride and walking away $17,650 richer! 💸 💰 #FourQueens #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/o4MP1TP8Th — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 29, 2024

Jokers Wild

Ocho puntos, es un gran lugar.

Keno fans, check out this incredible win! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XQID74rkhH — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) May 22, 2024

The Linq

Gran tirada de 25 dólares para tomar este premio mayor.

Help us show some love to our recent @CaesarsRewards #jackpot winner of $45,231 playing Dragon Cash in the #HeartofTheStrip 🎰 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/OpQoMdJ4DT — The LINQ (@TheLINQ) May 30, 2024

M Resort

Felicidad donde la haya.

It’s a Happy Friday for our lucky $20,000 poker winner! 🤩💸👏 pic.twitter.com/CvjYuJQrLL — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 17, 2024

Main Street Station

Grandes cheques como los que usaba Happy Gilmore.

Congratulations on this awesome win, lucky winner!💰🎰 Will you be one of the next winners? pic.twitter.com/VTM5aR4iiJ — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 18, 2024

The Orleans

Los tambores volviendo a producir un ritmo alegre.

Let the positive vibes from this $13,029 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT power your weekend visit with us! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/JNw2gvjmJh — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 18, 2024

Palms

Vestidos para el éxito.

La enorme apuesta de 250 dólares da sus frutos.

Paris Las Vegas

¡Kelley Z. anota a lo grande en Lock It Link!

We're green with envy over this huge $130,724 Jackpot Kelley Z. hit playing Lock it Link! Come join the celebration and try your luck for your chance to win big too! 🎰 💰 🍾 🥂 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/c8D3qvpAl9 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 29, 2024

Rampart

Una victoria de 40 mil dólares en el video póker marca el ritmo.

¡Hurra, David!

🎉 Congrats to Lucky Local David for winning a whopping $53,030 on Dragon Cash this Sunday! 🐉💰 Cheers to all our recent winners lighting up the slot machines. Let's keep the wins rolling! 🎰✨ #JackpotWinner #CasinoFun #BigWin #LuckyWinner #PlayAndWin #CasinoLife #WinnerCircle pic.twitter.com/SaDHCspbMB — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) May 29, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Eso, amigos míos, es un bingo.

Congrats to the lucky 7pm cashball winner who hit the cashball for $40,000.

Not pictured: the extra $100 they won for their pack pay. pic.twitter.com/dNfjoeh249 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 18, 2024

Un poco de magia con el video keno.

It's always a good day when you win a jackpot handpay 🤑 BET: $16

WIN: $36,256 ✨ pic.twitter.com/5W7GejQWlQ — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 23, 2024

Santa Fe Station

La aliteración es algo maravilloso, especialmente cuando está en una máquina que paga miles.

A huge congratulations to Joseph from Massachusetts! On the very day he signed up for a Boyd Rewards card, he hit a Royal Flush in Diamonds on this Ultimate Texas Hold'em game, scoring a jackpot of $7,724.62, AND an extra $2,500 from side bets!! pic.twitter.com/yggpu28IjV — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 24, 2024

Sam’s Town

¡Así se hace, Joseph!

Una variedad de victorias en el sureste…

🎉 Big wins at Sam’s Town! 🎰 A huge shoutout to the lucky guest who hit their first jackpot with us, scoring a whopping $10,300 on Super-Hot 7’s in the High Limit Room! pic.twitter.com/ZP1I4oxibT — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 17, 2024

🚨 Exciting news from Billy Joe’s! This guest turned a casual afternoon into a $10,000 payday with a stellar hand of 4 Aces and a 3! 💸 pic.twitter.com/DcC8a2PHL1 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 19, 2024

Happiness is... winning a $15,728 jackpot! A big shoutout to this winner at Sam’s Town on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous. Ready to chase your happy ending with us? pic.twitter.com/AN0NRk9mV5 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2024

This lucky guest was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker when they hit 4 4’s with a kicker to win this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4Y7azR5wB6 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 29, 2024

Suncoast

…y oeste del valle de Las Vegas.

We're thrilled to celebrate a massive $14,000 jackpot win in Keno! 7/7 numbers were a perfect match! Feeling lucky? Visit us to find your winning moment! pic.twitter.com/d4tOh9UPVM — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 17, 2024

A $1.50 bet turned into a $11,105 payday for the lucky guest playing this Dragon Link Golden Century machine. pic.twitter.com/YOrMuvtXQ1 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 18, 2024

🌧️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who made a splash with a whopping $12,370 jackpot on Cash Falls! It’s raining money here at Suncoast, and you could be next to cash in on the downpour. ☂️ pic.twitter.com/ATHLcIjNCp — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 19, 2024

Someone's day got a whole lot brighter! A massive congratulations to the winner of $14,000 on Multi Game Keno for hitting 7/7! Ready to test your luck? pic.twitter.com/04KlLkuD3U — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 20, 2024

The heat was on at Suncoast where the Big Hot Flaming Pots paid out a sizzling $15,467! Who else wants to feel the burn!? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhRUyEc5Nx — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 21, 2024

These Crazy Chickens are laying more than eggs 🐣 they’re dropping jackpots! 💰 Congrats to our latest winner of the grand progressive jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Rz5CtvoXkN — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 22, 2024

Sunset Station

Una tirada de 2.50 dólares da la victoria.

HUFF N' MORE PUFF JACKPOT ALERT💨 💰 CONGRATULATIONS TO THE LUCKY WINNER WHO PLACED A TOTAL BET OF $2.50 AND HIT A $16,447.83 JACKPOT💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/229jvI1GDs — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 30, 2024

Treasure Island

¡Así se hace, Robert y David!

Our TI Players Club members are sizzling with jackpot success 🔥 Cheers to Robert B. for winning $21,941.75 on Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel 🍾🎰 #winnerwednesday #lasvegascasino #jackpotwinner #slots #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/xETrkTDxkc — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 22, 2024

Tuscany

Una ganancia de más 18 mil dólares en las tragamonedas.

May is filled with winners! Like a few lucky locals, one took home over $5K, and another took home over $18K! 💰 Also a big congratulations to Ali who took home over $10K on her visit and the lucky winner who brought home over $15K! 🎉 #davincirewards #tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/8OqDMzrqRu — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) May 21, 2024

Wildfire Rancho

¡Bien hecho, Jeff!

Congrats Jeff on your $12,856.66 win at Wildfire Rancho playing Huff N More Puff. pic.twitter.com/X3bUNl0LTr — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 29, 2024

Si tú o un ser querido tienen problemas con el juego o adicción al juego, pueden obtener ayuda llamando al 1-800-GAMBLER. El National Problem Gambling Helpline ofrece servicios de llamadas, mensajes de texto y chat 24/7/365. Si tú o un ser querido están en crisis, llamen al 911 o al 988.